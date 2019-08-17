Birth announcements: Week of August 18, 2019
Leon James Armstrong, a 6 lb., 7 oz. boy, was born Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Felicia Medina and Brandan Armstrong.
Harvey Channing Faehn, a 6 lb., 2 oz. boy, was born Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Emily and Jordan Faehn of Dewey.
Kain Danger Pendley, a 6 lbs/4 oz. boy, was born on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 9:57 a.m. at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Samantha and Matthew Pendley from Humboldt.
Traysen Everett Prince, a 7 lb. 6oz. boy, was born Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Halie and Kendall Prince of Prescott Valley.
John Walter Staddon, a 7 lb. 9 oz. boy, was born Friday, May 31, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Laurie and Cody Staddon of Prescott.
