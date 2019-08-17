OFFERS
Sat, Aug. 17
Barnes: A convenient scapegoat

mugshot photo
Ron Bar
Originally Published: August 17, 2019 9:28 p.m.

Hopefully there are at least a few of you out there reading this who can still recall those Sunday evenings when we turned on the radio in our living rooms and listened to the comedy of Fibber McGee and Molly, Edgar Bergen and Charley McCarthy, and Jack Benny. At least I think they were on Sundays. My memory is often on a field trip.

But there are likely more of you reading this who can recall another comedian who caught our attention some years later. Flip Wilson. He hit his stride in the late 60s and early 70s.

If you do recall Flip’s humor, it is likely because of his favorite line: “The Devil made me do it!”

A lot of young boys and girls back then owe a debt of gratitude to one of the funniest comedians they ever heard or watched. He provided them with a response when a parent gave them a hard time for some hijinks behavior. Of course, it didn’t always save them from parental punishment, but it was worth a try!

Let’s agree that it’s not only the young who attempt to explain away negative or wayward behavior by

laying blame on the “the animal or the devil in us.” Many of us attempt to justify our actions by assigning such statements or behavior to our primate roots.

It may be temporarily consoling to blame the Devil for our animal nature or for our actions, but we still have the responsibility to deal with the humanity that is distinctly ours—the freedom to choose between good and evil.

Because we are free to choose, we are different from animals. They cannot be evil. This is purely a human characteristic.

And being human means that we must cope with the dark side of ourselves and struggle to offset our basest instincts with our humanity. It is our quest to live by ennobling ideas that contributes to making the world a better place for future generations.

