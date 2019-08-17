OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 17
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

AZ Sand Snakes capture Summer Mile Hi tournament title
Prep Softball

The AZ Sand Snakes pose for team photo after winning the 14U NSA Summer Mile Hi tournament on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Pioneer Park in Prescott. The team is made up of local players from Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Dewey. (Malan Parra/Courtesy)

The AZ Sand Snakes pose for team photo after winning the 14U NSA Summer Mile Hi tournament on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Pioneer Park in Prescott. The team is made up of local players from Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Dewey. (Malan Parra/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: August 17, 2019 12:01 a.m.

PRESCOTT — Local NSA team AZ Sand Snakes slithered their way to victory by claiming the six-team 14U Summer Mile Hi tournament on Sunday at Pioneer Park.

The AZ Sand Snakes, which is made up of players from Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Dewey, were the No. 2 seed in the tournament, granting them a bye into the semifinals. They awaited the winner between the No. 3 Clovers and the No. 6 Northern Arizona Aces.

After the Clovers triumphed over the Northern Arizona Aces 12-6, the Sand Snakes made quick work of the Clovers, winning by a score of 16-4 to set up a championship match-up against the Saguaro Sluggers.

The final was close, but the Sand Snakes managed to outlast the Saguaro Sluggers 8-7 to take home the gold.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Softball: Competition tight for annual ‘Beat the Heat’ tourney in Prescott
Prep Softball ASA: ‘Beat the Heat’ softball tournament begins Friday
Preview: Arizona NSA ‘Best of the West’ tournament set for Saturday, Sunday in Prescott
Preview: ‘Beat the Heat’ girls’ softball tourney draws 48 teams to Prescott
Weekend event, plaque to honor late Prescott softball tourney director

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
17
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
17
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
17
Blood drive in Prescott Valley Saturday, Aug. 17
SAT
17
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
17
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries