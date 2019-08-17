AZ Sand Snakes capture Summer Mile Hi tournament title

PRESCOTT — Local NSA team AZ Sand Snakes slithered their way to victory by claiming the six-team 14U Summer Mile Hi tournament on Sunday at Pioneer Park.

The AZ Sand Snakes, which is made up of players from Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Dewey, were the No. 2 seed in the tournament, granting them a bye into the semifinals. They awaited the winner between the No. 3 Clovers and the No. 6 Northern Arizona Aces.

After the Clovers triumphed over the Northern Arizona Aces 12-6, the Sand Snakes made quick work of the Clovers, winning by a score of 16-4 to set up a championship match-up against the Saguaro Sluggers.

The final was close, but the Sand Snakes managed to outlast the Saguaro Sluggers 8-7 to take home the gold.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.