OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 17
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

ADOT considers raised median, signal on Highway 69 along Truwood-Enterprise corridor in Prescott Valley

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: August 17, 2019 10:16 p.m.

To improve safety, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) officials are considering whether to install a raised median, a traffic signal and a future green-T intersection along a 2-mile stretch of Highway 69, from Truwood Drive to Enterprise Parkway in Prescott Valley.

On Aug. 13, during a brief community gathering at Prescott Valley Public Library’s Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd., about 20 people listened to ADOT assistant district engineer Todd Steinberger make his department’s case for upgrading the so-called Truwood-Enterprise Parkway corridor.

Afterward, some participants filled out comment cards, which an ADOT project team will review during its comment period for the project. The Arizona State Transportation Board will get the final say for approval with a vote during one of its upcoming regular board meetings.

ADOT officials said construction along the corridor is tentatively scheduled to begin this fall.

Steinberger said a five-year ADOT traffic study reported an average of 25,000 to 30,000 vehicles per day traveling along the 2-mile stretch. The study recorded 64 crashes, including 32 serious crashes and two fatalities, during those five years.

He added that if ADOT installed an 8-foot-wide raised median with curbing and landscaping from Navajo Drive to Enterprise Parkway, it could result in a 25% to 40% reduction in accidents while calming traffic.

The proposed traffic light would be installed at Highway 69 and Mendecino Drive, located nearly halfway between Truwood and Enterprise.

Stepping Stones Agencies opened its new thrift store location on Mendecino this past week, and the nonprofit has been working with the Town of Prescott Valley and ADOT to get the signal. At first, only a conduit for the signal would be installed.

The green-T intersection at Truwood would feature a left turn for a future signal, ADOT reported in its presentation.

This project would receive funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), a federal agency that distributes money to states for these purposes. The state transportation board will eventually announce the final construction cost, although ADOT estimates it will be $1.6 million.

For more information about the Truwood-Enterprise highway improvement project, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select “Projects” from the drop-down menu. To receive project updates via email, visit azdot.gov/sr69truwoodfain.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

ADOT to explain pending Highway 69 construction
ADOT plans work at signal locations on Highway 69 this week
ADOT begins work to install signal at Highway 69, Main Street in Humboldt
ADOT kicks off construction on Hwy. 69 median barrier project
ADOT hosts open house about projects

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
17
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
17
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
17
Blood drive in Prescott Valley Saturday, Aug. 17
SAT
17
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
17
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries