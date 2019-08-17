ADOT considers raised median, signal on Highway 69 along Truwood-Enterprise corridor in Prescott Valley
To improve safety, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) officials are considering whether to install a raised median, a traffic signal and a future green-T intersection along a 2-mile stretch of Highway 69, from Truwood Drive to Enterprise Parkway in Prescott Valley.
On Aug. 13, during a brief community gathering at Prescott Valley Public Library’s Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd., about 20 people listened to ADOT assistant district engineer Todd Steinberger make his department’s case for upgrading the so-called Truwood-Enterprise Parkway corridor.
Afterward, some participants filled out comment cards, which an ADOT project team will review during its comment period for the project. The Arizona State Transportation Board will get the final say for approval with a vote during one of its upcoming regular board meetings.
ADOT officials said construction along the corridor is tentatively scheduled to begin this fall.
Steinberger said a five-year ADOT traffic study reported an average of 25,000 to 30,000 vehicles per day traveling along the 2-mile stretch. The study recorded 64 crashes, including 32 serious crashes and two fatalities, during those five years.
He added that if ADOT installed an 8-foot-wide raised median with curbing and landscaping from Navajo Drive to Enterprise Parkway, it could result in a 25% to 40% reduction in accidents while calming traffic.
The proposed traffic light would be installed at Highway 69 and Mendecino Drive, located nearly halfway between Truwood and Enterprise.
Stepping Stones Agencies opened its new thrift store location on Mendecino this past week, and the nonprofit has been working with the Town of Prescott Valley and ADOT to get the signal. At first, only a conduit for the signal would be installed.
The green-T intersection at Truwood would feature a left turn for a future signal, ADOT reported in its presentation.
This project would receive funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), a federal agency that distributes money to states for these purposes. The state transportation board will eventually announce the final construction cost, although ADOT estimates it will be $1.6 million.
For more information about the Truwood-Enterprise highway improvement project, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select “Projects” from the drop-down menu. To receive project updates via email, visit azdot.gov/sr69truwoodfain.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Forest Service encouraging natural burn of Pemberton Fire
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...