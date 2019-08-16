OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 16
Weather  91.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
Less smoke expected as operations wind down

Smoke and flames from the Pemberton Fire Wednesday, Aug. 14. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Smoke and flames from the Pemberton Fire Wednesday, Aug. 14. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: August 16, 2019 1:53 p.m.

photo

Smoke billows from the Sheridan Fire following aerial ignition operations Thursday, Aug. 15. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Billowing smoke was highly visible in the tri-city area Thursday, Aug. 15, as firefighters conducted aerial ignitions on the Sheridan Fire throughout the day.

Due to these ignitions, the lighting-started fire located 23 miles northwest of Prescott grew from about 15 acres to 674 acres in a 24-hour period, according to the Prescott National Forest (PNF).

Since the fire is burning in a remote area, fire managers are allowing it to naturally consume the buildup of forest fuels in the area. This not only reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfire that could damage private property and recreational sites, but also contributes to a healthier forest, PNF spokesperson Cheyenne Warner said in a news release.

“Nutrients are created by the recycling of burned material which enriches soils and stimulates growth,” Warner said. “New grasses, shrubs, and trees replenish and grow stronger. Wildlife habitats are created and an increase in forage becomes available.”

Fire managers planned in advance of the ignitions so as to safely protect values at risk consisting of range improvements, recreation sites, private property, protected species, and archeological and historical heritage sites near the burn area, Warner said.

The public may continue to see smoke as firefighters will continue to scout the area for roads, trails, and natural barriers to use as control lines, she said.

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) continue to be in place over the Sheridan and Pemberton fires to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft being used for aerial operations.

PEMBERTON FIRE

There was little active fire behavior on the Pemberton Fire Thursday with just some isolated flaming of juniper trees and brush, Warner said.

“There will be no more ignitions applied to the fire and remaining crews will continue to patrol and monitor along established control lines,” she said.

The fire, which started on Aug. 6 about 13 miles northwest of Prescott, has reached 1,173 acres, but isn’t expected to spread much further, PNF reported.

There may continue to be some smoke from the fire for several days as fire in the interior encounters unburned fuel, but smoke should generally dissipate quickly, she said.

Due to smoke impacts and the continued presence of firefighters and equipment, drivers are being asked to use caution along roadways.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
Forest Service encouraging natural burn of Pemberton Fire
Firefighters establish control lines for Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
More smoke expected from Pemberton Fire on Saturday
3 lightning fires now on forest officials' radar

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
16
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
16
Preschool storytime
FRI
16
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
16
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
17
Prescott Farmers Market
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries