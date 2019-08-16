OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 17
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Scientists say monster penguin once swam New Zealand oceans

Dr. Paul Scofield, senior curator natural history at Canterbury Museum, holds the fossil, a tibiotarsus, top, next to a similar bone of an Emperor Penguin in Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Scientists in New Zealand say they've found fossilized bones from an extinct monster penguin that was about the size of a human and swam the oceans some 60 million years ago. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Dr. Paul Scofield, senior curator natural history at Canterbury Museum, holds the fossil, a tibiotarsus, top, next to a similar bone of an Emperor Penguin in Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Scientists in New Zealand say they've found fossilized bones from an extinct monster penguin that was about the size of a human and swam the oceans some 60 million years ago. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 16, 2019 11:55 p.m.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Scientists in New Zealand said Wednesday they’ve found fossilized bones from an extinct monster penguin that was about the size of an adult human and swam the oceans some 60 million years ago.

They said the previously undiscovered species is believed to have stood about 1.6 meters (5 feet 2 inches) tall and weighed up to 80 kilograms (176 pounds). It’s believed to have been one of several species of giant penguins that thrived soon after dinosaurs died out.

The findings were published this week in “Alcheringa: An Australasian Journal of Palaeontology.”

Paul Scofield, a co-author of the paper and senior curator at the Canterbury Museum, said the discovery is significant because the species is similar to another giant penguin found in Antarctica in 2000 and helps show a connection between the two regions during the Paleocene Epoch.

photo

Dr. Paul Scofield, senior curator natural history at Canterbury Museum holds the fossil, a tibiotarsus, top, next to a similar bone of an Emperor Penguin in Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Scientists in New Zealand say they've found fossilized bones from an extinct monster penguin that was about the size of a human and swam the oceans some 60 million years ago. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

He said that following the extinction of dinosaurs, marine reptiles and gigantic fish, it seemed there was an evolutionary opportunity for penguins to thrive and grow in size.

“The oceans were ripe for the picking with the lack of mega predators,” Scofield said. “It looks like what was going on was that penguins were just starting to exploit that niche.”

But he said the giant penguins themselves became extinct within 30 million years as large marine mammals began ruling the waters.

The monster penguins, named Crossvallia waiparensis, would have been about twice the weight and 30 centimeters (1 foot) taller than the largest type of penguins alive today, emperor penguins.

photo

The fossil, a tibiotarsus, bottom, is displayed next to a similar bone for an Emperor Penguin in Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Scientists in New Zealand say they've found fossilized bones from an extinct monster penguin that was about the size of a human and swam the oceans some 60 million years ago. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Scofield said the leg bones indicated the monster penguin’s feet may have played a bigger role in swimming than is the case with penguins today.

New Zealand is believed to have been the site of many gigantic birds that later became extinct, including the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle and an emu-like bird called the moa. Scientists say the lack of predators allowed such birds to thrive.

photo

The fossil, a tarsometatarsus, left, is displayed next to a similar bone for an Emperor Penguin in Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Scientists in New Zealand say they've found fossilized bones from an extinct monster penguin that was about the size of a human and swam the oceans some 60 million years ago. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

The monster penguin’s bones, from its legs and feet, were found by amateur enthusiast Leigh Love about 18 months ago in the Waipara River bed near the South Island city of Christchurch.

Love said he spotted the fragments in an eroding bank.

“It wasn’t until I got the fossils home and did a little preparation that I realized I had something completely different than what had been found before,” he said.

Love said his passion for collecting fossils began about 14 years ago after chronic fatigue syndrome prevented him from working for several years.

“It inspires me to go out and look for more,” he said.

Massey University Professor John Cockrem, a penguin expert who wasn’t involved in the research, said the discovery was significant in adding to knowledge about giant penguins and cementing New Zealand’s place as the penguin center of the world.

Ewan Fordyce, a paleontology professor from the University of Otago who also wasn’t involved in the research, said the penguin was among the oldest ever found. He said one challenge was trying to determine the overall size of the birds from skeleton fragments, but added that it was a challenge everybody in the field faced.

The monster penguin’s bones were analyzed by Scofield and Vanesa De Pietri, another Canterbury Museum curator, along with German paleontologist Gerald Mayr. The scientists say they have discovered other new penguin species at the remarkable site, which they haven’t yet finished researching.

photo

This illustration provided by the Canterbury Museum, shows the approximate height of a giant penguin, a "crossvallia waiparensis" next to a human being. Scientists in New Zealand say they've found fossilized bones from an extinct monster penguin that was about the size of a human and swam the oceans some 60 million years ago. (Canterbury Museum via AP)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ancient penguin was as big as a (human) Pittsburgh Penguin
Nesting penguins can’t resist lure of New Zealand sushi shop
Legend of Loch Ness Monster will be tested with DNA samples
Environmentally speaking, doomsday is here
Pocket-sized shark squirts glowing clouds from pockets

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
17
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
17
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
17
Blood drive in Prescott Valley Saturday, Aug. 17
SAT
17
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
17
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries