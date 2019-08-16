Reagan: Shooting down California’s ammo law
Dove season opens in California and across the U.S. on Sept. 1.
For as long as I can remember, all I had to do when dove season rolled around each year was oil my 1970s-vintage shotgun, buy a case or two of shells at the nearby Big Five sports store and drive toward the Arizona border with my hunting buddies for a few happy days of shooting.
But thanks to a proposition approved by 63 percent of Californians in 2016 and the leftist Democrat lawmakers in Sacramento who’ve been wrecking the state for 40 years, dove season this year will be much more complicated.
A new state law aimed at reducing gun violence took effect on July 1 that requires anyone who buys ammo for any kind of gun to first pass a state background check.
If you’re one of California’s 4.5 million gun owners who has bought a gun recently, it’s no big deal.
You are already in the state’s database as a registered gun owner, so you don’t need to clear another background check.
But if you’re someone like me who hasn’t purchased a gun since the 1970s, when you could buy a deer rifle or shotgun at Sears as easily as buying a lawn mower, you’re in for some serious bureaucratic torture.
Before I can buy the shotgun shells I’ll need this year, I have to go to a state-licensed vendor (a sporting goods store), give them all my information, show them my California driver’s ID and then pass a background check that takes anywhere from 3 to 30 days to clear.
After I pass my $19 background check I have 30 days to buy the shotgun shells I’ll need. If after 30 days I need to buy more shells, I’ll have to pay another $19 for another background check.
The DMV-like process of buying ammo in California is bad enough, but if I’m not careful about how or where I get my shotgun shells, I could become a criminal.
Let’s say I’m out in the field next month and I run out of shells after a day or two of shooting.
According to the new law, the only place I’d be allowed to buy more shells is at the same sports store where I passed my background check – which would be a hundred miles away.
What if I asked one of my hunting buddies to give me a box of his shells?
Good idea, but if he gives them to me he’ll break the new ammo law because he didn’t do a background check on me first.
A person from a less-liberal state like Pennsylvania might ask, “Why don’t you just go out of state to Arizona and buy your shells there?”
It’s a perfectly sensible idea – except that if you are caught bringing more than 90 rounds of ammo into California you can go to jail.
And don’t think you are free to order your ammunition online. Manufacturers aren’t allowed to ship directly to individuals in the state, just to licensed ammunition vendors like Big Five.
The end result of all this anti-ammo-madness is that somehow on Sept. 1 all of us will be breaking the law at some point by sharing shotgun shells.
Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is a political consultant, and the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.” He is the founder of the email service reagan.com and president of The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Visit his websites at www.reagan.com and www.michaelereagan.com. Email Reagan@caglecartoons.com.
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Forest Service encouraging natural burn of Pemberton Fire
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
16
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
16
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
16
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
16
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
17
|
Prescott Farmers Market
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...