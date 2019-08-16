OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 16
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Preserving the WPA stamp: $4.8M in street improvements set for Summit, McCormick, Beach and Goodwin

A concrete stamp along Summit Avenue near its intersection with Gurley Street commemorates the work of the Great Depression-era Works Progress Administration (WPA). Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth said the stamps would be preserved and re-installed as a part of the $4.8 million improvement project set to begin in September. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

A concrete stamp along Summit Avenue near its intersection with Gurley Street commemorates the work of the Great Depression-era Works Progress Administration (WPA). Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth said the stamps would be preserved and re-installed as a part of the $4.8 million improvement project set to begin in September. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: August 16, 2019 9:08 p.m.

The Great Depression-era workers who poured the concrete on Prescott’s Summit Avenue eight decades ago left their stamp behind — literally.

In several spots along the historic downtown-area street, etchings are visible in the pock-marked old concrete: “USA WPA 1938.”

Now, with a pending $4.8 million project, the City of Prescott is poised to replace the deteriorating concrete street, in combination with improvements to three other streets in the area.

The WPA (Works Progress Administration) marks will not go away completely, however.

During the Prescott City Council’s Aug. 13 approval of a construction contract for the Summit, McCormick, Beach, and Goodwin streets improvement project, Councilwoman Alexa Scholl asked if the historic stamps could be preserved.

Public Works Director Craig Dotseth said the city plans to cut out the concrete stamps that are in good condition and re-install them in the landscaping along the newly reconstructed street.

The city has taken similar steps to preserve WPA stamps during recent improvement projects on Carleton and Marina streets, Dotseth said.

PROJECT DETAILS

The improvement project will involve a complete reconstruction of Summit Avenue, Dotseth told the council.

photo

The deteriorating concrete on Prescott’s downtown-area Summit Avenue will be replaced as a part of a $4.8 million street construction project that is scheduled to begin on Sept. 2. The street was built by the Works Progress Administration in 1938. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

“We all realize Summit is in very poor condition,” he said. “It was built in 1938 by the WPA, so it has provided the city with 81 years of service.”

The project will include replacement of the aging water and sewer lines and the drainage on Summit Avenue, McCormick Street, Beach Avenue, and Goodwin Street.

In addition, full asphalt pavement and curb-and-gutter replacement is planned for Summit, McCormick, and Beach, and new sidewalk will be installed on Summit and McCormick.

The project also will involve changing the configuration of Beach Avenue to a one-way street, westbound.

“It’s a very narrow right-of-way,” Dotseth said of Beach. Along with helping with traffic flow, he said the street change would allow for more parking for Sharlot Hall Museum and the businesses in the area.

The city awarded the contract to low bidder Fann Contracting for $4,796,074, which was slightly more than the city’s engineer’s estimate of $4,791,665. The city received three other bids as well, ranging from about $5 million to $6.7 million.

The city expects construction to start on Sept. 2, and be complete by May 30, 2020.

The overall total cost of the project is estimated to be $5,031,362, which includes $235,288 in engineering design costs.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Because of the complexity of the project, Dotseth said the project is expected to interrupt the flow of traffic.

“It will have significant impacts, because every one of the streets will have water and sewer lines,” Dotseth said. In addition, some of the streets also will be getting new drainage, sidewalks and asphalt. “It’s going to be very involved,” he said.

There likely would be instances in which the streets will need to be completely closed down to through traffic, Dotseth said, although he stressed that the project would maintain access for property owners.

The city will conduct a neighborhood meeting soon to explain the project in more detail, Dotseth said. The meeting has yet to be scheduled, but once the details have been decided, he said the city would work to get out the word to the affected neighborhoods.

RIGHT-SIZING

Councilman Phil Goode commended Dotseth for getting the project underway, after it had been in the city’s construction queue for some time. “I’m really pleased we’re finally getting going on this,” Goode said.

The Summit/McCormick/Beach/Goodwin improvement was among the projects that the city opted to “right-size” in December 2017.

That process involved redesigning several pending street projects to remove aesthetic and underground-drainage features and to bring down costs.

Dotseth said a major drainage improvement was removed from the Summit/McCormick/Beach/Goodwin project, at a reduced cost of about $430,000.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Decades-old street surfaces set for replacement
City looks to scale back street projects
Road work will not take winter break
Summer of continued road construction
Roadwork in Brief: Washington Avenue, East Goodwin Street Open House, Robinson Drive, Dexter and pavement rehabilitation

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
16
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
16
Preschool storytime
FRI
16
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
16
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
17
Prescott Farmers Market
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries