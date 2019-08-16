Preserving the WPA stamp: $4.8M in street improvements set for Summit, McCormick, Beach and Goodwin

The Great Depression-era workers who poured the concrete on Prescott’s Summit Avenue eight decades ago left their stamp behind — literally.

In several spots along the historic downtown-area street, etchings are visible in the pock-marked old concrete: “USA WPA 1938.”

Now, with a pending $4.8 million project, the City of Prescott is poised to replace the deteriorating concrete street, in combination with improvements to three other streets in the area.

The WPA (Works Progress Administration) marks will not go away completely, however.

During the Prescott City Council’s Aug. 13 approval of a construction contract for the Summit, McCormick, Beach, and Goodwin streets improvement project, Councilwoman Alexa Scholl asked if the historic stamps could be preserved.

Public Works Director Craig Dotseth said the city plans to cut out the concrete stamps that are in good condition and re-install them in the landscaping along the newly reconstructed street.

The city has taken similar steps to preserve WPA stamps during recent improvement projects on Carleton and Marina streets, Dotseth said.

PROJECT DETAILS

The improvement project will involve a complete reconstruction of Summit Avenue, Dotseth told the council.

“We all realize Summit is in very poor condition,” he said. “It was built in 1938 by the WPA, so it has provided the city with 81 years of service.”

The project will include replacement of the aging water and sewer lines and the drainage on Summit Avenue, McCormick Street, Beach Avenue, and Goodwin Street.

In addition, full asphalt pavement and curb-and-gutter replacement is planned for Summit, McCormick, and Beach, and new sidewalk will be installed on Summit and McCormick.

The project also will involve changing the configuration of Beach Avenue to a one-way street, westbound.

“It’s a very narrow right-of-way,” Dotseth said of Beach. Along with helping with traffic flow, he said the street change would allow for more parking for Sharlot Hall Museum and the businesses in the area.

The city awarded the contract to low bidder Fann Contracting for $4,796,074, which was slightly more than the city’s engineer’s estimate of $4,791,665. The city received three other bids as well, ranging from about $5 million to $6.7 million.

The city expects construction to start on Sept. 2, and be complete by May 30, 2020.

The overall total cost of the project is estimated to be $5,031,362, which includes $235,288 in engineering design costs.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Because of the complexity of the project, Dotseth said the project is expected to interrupt the flow of traffic.

“It will have significant impacts, because every one of the streets will have water and sewer lines,” Dotseth said. In addition, some of the streets also will be getting new drainage, sidewalks and asphalt. “It’s going to be very involved,” he said.

There likely would be instances in which the streets will need to be completely closed down to through traffic, Dotseth said, although he stressed that the project would maintain access for property owners.

The city will conduct a neighborhood meeting soon to explain the project in more detail, Dotseth said. The meeting has yet to be scheduled, but once the details have been decided, he said the city would work to get out the word to the affected neighborhoods.

RIGHT-SIZING

Councilman Phil Goode commended Dotseth for getting the project underway, after it had been in the city’s construction queue for some time. “I’m really pleased we’re finally getting going on this,” Goode said.

The Summit/McCormick/Beach/Goodwin improvement was among the projects that the city opted to “right-size” in December 2017.

That process involved redesigning several pending street projects to remove aesthetic and underground-drainage features and to bring down costs.

Dotseth said a major drainage improvement was removed from the Summit/McCormick/Beach/Goodwin project, at a reduced cost of about $430,000.