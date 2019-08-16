OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 16
Weather  91.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Authorities seeking suspect for attempted murder of his mother
Suspect considered armed, dangerous

Charles Gregory Jones, 47, is being sought by law enforcement for allegedly attempting to murder his mother. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

Charles Gregory Jones, 47, is being sought by law enforcement for allegedly attempting to murder his mother. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 16, 2019 12:57 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is seeking to locate 47-year-old Charles Gregory Jones from Ash Fork for allegedly attempting to murder his 69-year-old mother at her home on Rocky Hill Road. A $500,000 warrant and cash only bond has been issued, according to a YCSO news release.

photo

Authorities are seeking this 2005 silver, four-door Honda CRV with a license plate number of ABN 7839. A man who allegedly attempted to murder his mother reportedly stole the vehicle from his mother Thursday, Aug. 15. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

photo

Authorities are seeking this 2005 silver, four-door Honda CRV with a license plate number of ABN 7839. A man who allegedly attempted to murder his mother reportedly stole the vehicle from his mother Thursday, Aug. 15. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

Jones is a 6-foot, white man weighing about 195 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He reportedly stole his mother’s vehicle, which is also being sought. It is a 2005 silver, four-door Honda CRV with a license plate number of ABN 7839.

“Jones is likely in possession of a handgun and knife and considered armed and dangerous,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

BACKGROUND

Deputies were dispatched to the home on Rocky Hill Road at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, based on reports that Jones was on his mother’s property in violation of an order of protection, YCSO reported.

Jones reportedly fled with his mother’s car prior to arrival of deputies. Once on scene, deputies found Jones’ 69-year-old mother inside the house suffering from numerous stab wounds to her chest and extremities along with possible broken bones, YCSO reported.

“The victim was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center and as of this morning her injuries, although extensive, are not considered life threatening,” D’Evelyn said.

An extensive search for the suspect is underway. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones and/or the Honda CRV are encouraged to call 911.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $500 reward for any tip leading the arrest of Jones. To be eligible for the reward, call silent witness at 1-800-932-3232 or go to yavapaisw.com to send a tip online.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ash Fork man wanted for stealing Jeep, fleeing from police
Suspects arrested after drive-by shooting in Cottonwood area
Wilhoit man arrested, accused of killing brother
Two suspects in custody in Ash Fork attempted murder case involving baseball bat
Detectives hunt down leads to identify, arrest suspects in ATM burglary

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
16
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
16
Preschool storytime
FRI
16
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
16
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
17
Prescott Farmers Market
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries