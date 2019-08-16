Authorities seeking suspect for attempted murder of his mother

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is seeking to locate 47-year-old Charles Gregory Jones from Ash Fork for allegedly attempting to murder his 69-year-old mother at her home on Rocky Hill Road. A $500,000 warrant and cash only bond has been issued, according to a YCSO news release.

Jones is a 6-foot, white man weighing about 195 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He reportedly stole his mother’s vehicle, which is also being sought. It is a 2005 silver, four-door Honda CRV with a license plate number of ABN 7839.

“Jones is likely in possession of a handgun and knife and considered armed and dangerous,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

BACKGROUND

Deputies were dispatched to the home on Rocky Hill Road at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, based on reports that Jones was on his mother’s property in violation of an order of protection, YCSO reported.

Jones reportedly fled with his mother’s car prior to arrival of deputies. Once on scene, deputies found Jones’ 69-year-old mother inside the house suffering from numerous stab wounds to her chest and extremities along with possible broken bones, YCSO reported.

“The victim was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center and as of this morning her injuries, although extensive, are not considered life threatening,” D’Evelyn said.

An extensive search for the suspect is underway. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones and/or the Honda CRV are encouraged to call 911.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $500 reward for any tip leading the arrest of Jones. To be eligible for the reward, call silent witness at 1-800-932-3232 or go to yavapaisw.com to send a tip online.

