Plan for delays on Highway 89 between Deep Well Ranch Road, 89A beginning Aug. 19

Originally Published: August 16, 2019 8:54 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who use Highway 89 in Prescott to plan for delays and lane restrictions while contractors are paving new sections of the roadway as part of the widening project.

• Highway 89 will have lane restrictions in both directions from Deep Well Ranch Road to Highway 89A from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23.

• A 12-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

• Flaggers will be in place directing traffic at exits and entrances to driveways.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel equipment.

Learn more on the project webpage azdot.gov/SR89DeepWellRanch.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

