OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 17
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

NYC funeral home dog is 1 millionth ‘canine good citizen’

This June 11, 2019 photo shows Fiona, a Bernese mountain dog at a funeral home in New York. Fiona passed the test to become the club's 1 millionth "canine good citizen." Owner Nora Pavone says that Fiona spends her days comforting people at the Pavone family's Brooklyn funeral home, and she's been "blown away" by the response to the empathetic animal. (Nora Pavone via AP)

This June 11, 2019 photo shows Fiona, a Bernese mountain dog at a funeral home in New York. Fiona passed the test to become the club's 1 millionth "canine good citizen." Owner Nora Pavone says that Fiona spends her days comforting people at the Pavone family's Brooklyn funeral home, and she's been "blown away" by the response to the empathetic animal. (Nora Pavone via AP)

JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 16, 2019 11:55 p.m.

NEW YORK — Who’s a good dog? The American Kennel Club says there are now a million of them.

The club is announcing Wednesday that a Bernese mountain dog named Fiona recently became its 1 millionth “canine good citizen,” including dogs past and present.

Fiona and owner Nora Pavone had a special reason for pursuing the club’s mark of canine comportment: Fiona spends her days comforting people at the Pavone family’s Brooklyn funeral home.

“We wanted her to have proper manners when she’s meeting with so many different people ... for her to just be polite and gentle and always in control,” Pavone says. “To gently go up to someone and nudge their hand when they just need her to be next to them.”

photo

This July 18, 2019 photo shows Fiona, a Bernese mountain dog at a funeral home in New York. Fiona passed the test to become the club's 1 millionth "canine good citizen." Owner Nora Pavone says that Fiona spends her days comforting people at the Pavone family's Brooklyn funeral home, and she's been "blown away" by the response to the empathetic animal. (Nora Pavone via AP)

The club introduced the canine good citizen title in 1989 to promote polite doggy behavior and responsible pet ownership. Purebred and mixed-breed dogs are eligible, at any age.

They take a test that involves sitting, staying and coming when called, as well as walking through a crowd, being petted by a handler-approved stranger, and other behaviors.

The designation has been embraced as a prerequisite for some therapy dog trainees, a requirement for canine residents of some apartment buildings , a plus for homeowners’ insurance and a qualification for exemption from breed-based bans or regulations in certain places. Some animal shelters prepare dogs to be “CGC ready” in hopes of attracting adopters.

To Pavone, the good citizen title means funeral home visitors can feel confident her 18-month-old, 100-pound (45-kilogram) Bernese won’t jump up or get overly excited for the sober setting. Fiona passed the test in June, after classes and training at the Doggie Academy in Brooklyn.

Pavone says the sweet-tempered, sensitive dog has brought solace, and some smiles, to grieving families and to staffers in what can be an emotionally draining job. Many more families than Pavone expected have asked to have Fiona with them, including at visitations, she says.

“I love dogs, but I didn’t know how it would be perceived in this setting,” Pavone says. “But it seems like actually, this would be the place where it would be needed the most.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kennel Club to host responsible dog ownership day in PV
Nora Roberts' `The Search' mixes love, dogs
Dog trainers take their well-behaved 'giants' into nursing homes
Dog trainers take their well-behaved 'giants' into nursing homes
New Briefs: Dog club offers Canine Good Citizen testing

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
17
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
17
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
17
Blood drive in Prescott Valley Saturday, Aug. 17
SAT
17
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
17
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries