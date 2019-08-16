Motorcyclist injured in Hwy 69 crash identified
Police: PV man unable to stop for traffic; alcohol may have been a factor
A Prescott Valley man who suffered serious injuries after his motorcycle crashed on Highway 69 Thursday, Aug. 16, has been identified by police as 69-year-old Douglas Cannon.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates Cannon was traveling eastbound on the highway at about 3:30 p.m. when he approached traffic congestion near Sunrise Blvd. and was unable to stop his motorcycle, according to the Prescott Police Department (PPD).
Rather than crash into vehicles, Cannon chose to lay the bike down onto the ground, causing him and the bike to slide across the roadway, PPD spokesperson Jon Brambila said in a news release Friday morning.
Cannon, who was not wearing a helmet, avoided hitting any other vehicles but sustained injuries to his body and head, Brambila stated.
“He was alert on scene but was quickly treated and then airlifted from the scene to a Phoenix-area hospital,” Brambila said in the news release. “His condition is stable at this time.”
Highway 69 was completely closed for about forty-five minutes in order to land the helicopter on scene and then was opened to two lanes westbound and one lane eastbound for another thirty minutes while officers investigated the crash. They determined that alcohol may have been a factor in this crash, Brambila said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
“We would like to remind those who choose to operator motorcycles in our community to please wear your helmet as it may save your life,” Brambila said.
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Need2Know: MOD Pizza set to open in September; New Horizon Therapy moves to PV; Stepping Stones reopening at new location
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
16
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
16
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
16
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
16
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
17
|
Prescott Farmers Market
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...