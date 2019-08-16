Motorcyclist injured in Hwy 69 crash identified

A Prescott Valley man who suffered serious injuries after his motorcycle crashed on Highway 69 Thursday, Aug. 16, has been identified by police as 69-year-old Douglas Cannon.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates Cannon was traveling eastbound on the highway at about 3:30 p.m. when he approached traffic congestion near Sunrise Blvd. and was unable to stop his motorcycle, according to the Prescott Police Department (PPD).

Rather than crash into vehicles, Cannon chose to lay the bike down onto the ground, causing him and the bike to slide across the roadway, PPD spokesperson Jon Brambila said in a news release Friday morning.

Cannon, who was not wearing a helmet, avoided hitting any other vehicles but sustained injuries to his body and head, Brambila stated.

“He was alert on scene but was quickly treated and then airlifted from the scene to a Phoenix-area hospital,” Brambila said in the news release. “His condition is stable at this time.”

Highway 69 was completely closed for about forty-five minutes in order to land the helicopter on scene and then was opened to two lanes westbound and one lane eastbound for another thirty minutes while officers investigated the crash. They determined that alcohol may have been a factor in this crash, Brambila said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“We would like to remind those who choose to operator motorcycles in our community to please wear your helmet as it may save your life,” Brambila said.