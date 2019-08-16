Local leaders push state agencies’ directors for help growing rural economies

To begin a roundtable discussion with local leaders and state agencies’ directors during an Arizona Economic Development Tour Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Yavapai College, Department of Administration Director Andy Tobin said Gov. Doug Ducey is ready to listen to rural communities’ needs.

Tobin of Chino Valley iterated that the 10 directors on hand Wednesday in Prescott are “the eyes and ears of the governor,” who report those needs to Ducey in hopes of cutting through red tape.

“We want to talk about your economy and your opportunities in the state,” Sandra Watson of the Arizona Commerce Authority, who led the discussion, told the 28 stakeholders who attended. “It’s a listening tour for all of us.”

Two months ago, the tour traveled to Flagstaff, and it plans to head to Kingman soon, Watson added.

In 2015, the governor inaugurated the Arizona Management System, which brought together all state agencies to start developing solutions to significant problems.

The directors pinpointed five areas to improve upon in Arizona, including education, the economy, public health, public safety and efficiencies in government.

Wednesday’s discussion focused strictly on the economy in Yavapai County.

QUAD CITIES

Prescott Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr said the city is pleased with the governor’s support for improving Interstate 17 and widening portions of Highway 69 — two major arteries bringing goods and tourists from all over Arizona to the Quad Cities.

“We need more money for roads,” she added, citing an $11 million price tag on widening a short stretch of 69 by the Frontier Village shopping center.

In addition to mentioning Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s partnership with Eviation Aircraft for research and development of the all-electric Alice Aircraft and a new terminal coming to the Prescott airport Oct. 4, she said Prescott’s generated more than $1 million in bed tax revenue this year.



However, Orr said the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), established in 1968 to provide benefits for the state’s public safety personnel, is “crippling” because of the debt it creates.

“The PSPRS is a drain to every community,” Chino Valley Town Manager Cecilia Grittman added. “We could use that money for infrastructure.”

Jim Robb, economic development professional for Prescott, said the city has the potential to lure “good, high-paying jobs,” but it needs state resources to help with smaller projects that don’t get attention.

Robb cited the 55,000-square-foot former Lockheed Martin facility in Prescott, which he says could be renovated to attract 200 to 250 jobs each paying $100,000 per year. Lockheed Martin relocated the plant to Texas.

Embry-Riddle’s Jon Haass said in today’s market, building such a facility from scratch would cost $35 million.

“We have one of the best technology buildings here, and we need to keep it and not let it go away,” Robb added. “What a shame if it became a warehouse when it could be for high-tech jobs.”

Watson seemed intrigued.

“A lot of companies are looking for facilities,” she said. “We will make sure we are marketing the right places.”

Prescott City Manager Michael Lamar added that the state’s “regional economic development program has not been a resounding success.”

Watson told Lamar that Arizona Commerce Authority Senior Vice President of Economic and Rural Development Keith Watkins “can bring a team [to Prescott] and work with you where you want to develop a regional approach.”

“That would be valuable,” Lamar said.

Watson added that the state’s committed to attracting, expanding and creating businesses in rural areas.

“The size of the business doesn’t matter — we want to provide the right foundation and support,” she said, citing Arizona Commerce Authority’s rural business development grants. “We want to make sure workforce talent and development occurs. We have a comprehensive plan for economic development. We are a full-service firm.”

YAVAPAI COLLEGE

Yavapai College Vice President of Community Relations Rodney Jenkins said the college is working to establish a regional economic development center at its Prescott campus, provided it can get the requisite funding.

The goal is to teach skilled trades in a three-year program on the campus’ east side.

Jenkins said the college wants to start offering classes in 2021. Among other things, trades could include building housing using 3-D printer technology.

“We are a regional economic development organization at Yavapai College,” Jenkins added.

Yavapai County Supervisor Tom Thurman said Yavapai College also needs help expanding its nursing program to fill a growing need for nurses in the Quad Cities.

VERDE VALLEY

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Garrison of Cottonwood said developing economic opportunity zones is important to rural communities, particularly in the Verde Valley.

Watson said economic opportunity zones, designed for low-income communities, must meet U.S. Treasury guidelines and that Arizona’s pushing for approval to develop several of them.

“We will get information to our team from your communities regarding opportunity zones,” she added.

Economies in Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Sedona are dominated by service-industry and tourism jobs, Garrison added, which don’t pay well enough.

“Eighty percent of the people in Sedona can’t afford to live there,” Garrison said.

Garrison added that the $35 million wine industry in the Verde Valley needs more promotion.

Arizona Office of Tourism Director Debbie Johnson said the state is “putting significant resources” toward the wine industry. Garrison argued that reinstituting a wine commission could help put money back into the industry.

“It’s about agriculture and it’s about family,” Garrison said. “It needs to be a sustainable industry.”