OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 16
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Column off the mark

Originally Published: August 16, 2019 8:25 p.m.

Editor:

Where to start with T. Cantlon’s column, “Decline didn’t come from the ’60s or the left.”

I claim that a working life with consumerism is moral, especially the most successful people as they tend to invest in businesses and support charities. These produce jobs and products resulting in a robust economy, like under Reagan and Trump. Yes, there is economic inequality as those with more intellect, knowledge, ambition produce more and better, even high tech-products. Not everyone can become a chemist or doctor. A civilization requires all kinds of jobs and as the civilization expands so do the more scientific jobs and the larger separation of income.

Also, people with successful financial outcomes do not equate to ”greed” as Cantlon implies with his “greed is good” phrase. By the way, most scientific progress has been a product by “white males” that does not equate to “white male hierarchy” as claimed by Cantlon. This does not mean that women and non-whites are not capable of doing scientific progress.

According to the Mueller report and his 19 Democrat lawyers, there was no collusion between Trump and the Russians, therefore there was no crime or obstruction of justice. Cantlon, like most Democrats, will not accept four investigations of the phony charge of Trump colluding with the Russians.

Jerry Fowler

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cantlon: Decline didn’t come from the ’60s or the Left
Letter: Russian foes
Letter: Be civilized
Letters: ‘Some Muslims,’ terror
Trump says his White House counsel not a ‘RAT’ like Nixon’s

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
16
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
16
Preschool storytime
FRI
16
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
16
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
17
Prescott Farmers Market
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries