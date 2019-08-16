Letter: Column off the mark
Editor:
Where to start with T. Cantlon’s column, “Decline didn’t come from the ’60s or the left.”
I claim that a working life with consumerism is moral, especially the most successful people as they tend to invest in businesses and support charities. These produce jobs and products resulting in a robust economy, like under Reagan and Trump. Yes, there is economic inequality as those with more intellect, knowledge, ambition produce more and better, even high tech-products. Not everyone can become a chemist or doctor. A civilization requires all kinds of jobs and as the civilization expands so do the more scientific jobs and the larger separation of income.
Also, people with successful financial outcomes do not equate to ”greed” as Cantlon implies with his “greed is good” phrase. By the way, most scientific progress has been a product by “white males” that does not equate to “white male hierarchy” as claimed by Cantlon. This does not mean that women and non-whites are not capable of doing scientific progress.
According to the Mueller report and his 19 Democrat lawyers, there was no collusion between Trump and the Russians, therefore there was no crime or obstruction of justice. Cantlon, like most Democrats, will not accept four investigations of the phony charge of Trump colluding with the Russians.
Jerry Fowler
Prescott
