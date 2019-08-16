Letter: AOC created by GOP

Editor:

Conservatives, so you hate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? You are outraged by her existence and are having nightmares about her? Here is a flash for you – you created her!

She has been in office only six months. Normally, first-term members of the U.S. House are barely known in their own districts, let alone nationally. But the day after her election, the talk-radio denizens like Rush and Sean and Mark Levin, who need a steady supply of boogeymen to keep their listeners angry, started shrieking about how horrible it was that someone like AOC could win an election anywhere. They shrieked so loudly that the national media started checking her out, and voila! A star was born.

You did it, conservatives. Few would have heard of her if you hadn’t started the ball rolling. If she is giving you the heebie-jeebies, you brought it on yourselves. You should own it, but of course you won’t. Now she’s here to stay. What do you think of that?

Parker Anderson

Prescott