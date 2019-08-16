Letter: AOC created by GOP
Editor:
Conservatives, so you hate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? You are outraged by her existence and are having nightmares about her? Here is a flash for you – you created her!
She has been in office only six months. Normally, first-term members of the U.S. House are barely known in their own districts, let alone nationally. But the day after her election, the talk-radio denizens like Rush and Sean and Mark Levin, who need a steady supply of boogeymen to keep their listeners angry, started shrieking about how horrible it was that someone like AOC could win an election anywhere. They shrieked so loudly that the national media started checking her out, and voila! A star was born.
You did it, conservatives. Few would have heard of her if you hadn’t started the ball rolling. If she is giving you the heebie-jeebies, you brought it on yourselves. You should own it, but of course you won’t. Now she’s here to stay. What do you think of that?
Parker Anderson
Prescott
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Forest Service encouraging natural burn of Pemberton Fire
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
16
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
16
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
16
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
16
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
17
|
Prescott Farmers Market
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...