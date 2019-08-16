Editorial cartoon (2): August 17, 2019
Originally Published: August 16, 2019 8:36 p.m.
Editorial cartoon (2): August 17, 2019
Most Read
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Forest Service encouraging natural burn of Pemberton Fire
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
16
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
16
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
16
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
16
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
17
|
Prescott Farmers Market
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...