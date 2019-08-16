Church News: Week of Aug. 17, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church will be having a 5 p.m. Worship Service on Saturday, Aug. 17. All are welcome. Sunday, Aug. 18, will be Rally Day the kickoff for our 2019-20 Education year, between services at approximately 9:15 a.m. 7763 E Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley.

All are welcome to join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m., Shabbat Nachamu VaEtchanan service and discussion on comforting those after murders or other tragedies. Vegetarian potluck lunch follows. Call 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

“How to Use Your Pastor” is Pastor Gary Boye’s message on Sunday, Aug. 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS), Prescott Valley. Service times: 8 a.m. (Liturgical, Sanctuary) followed by coffee/snacks in the Fellowship Hall; 9:30 a.m. Worship Café (Trinity Hall, God’s World Building); 11 a.m. (Praise, Sanctuary). Adult Bible study (Fellowship Hall) 9:30 a.m. 928-772-8845.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist’s 11 a.m. service on Aug. 18 will feature Edward Hamilton’s discussion of the “Global Recycling Crisis” brought on by China’s blocking plastic imports and how that affects the recycling efforts here in Yavapai County. Harpist Adrian Bridgewater will provide music for the service.

What is Included in Our Ticket? 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset, Prescott. As we begin our journey together, Reverend Patty Willis asks us to consider the possibilities hidden from our eyes. This will be Reverend Willis’s first sermon as the Granite Peak’s settled minister. Truth is our sacrament.

Gospel Music Fun Night, Saturday, Aug. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will feature Joyous Noise Gospel Band with a special “Pearl” as a guest. A fun night of gospel music with sing-a-longs, refreshments, and just plain ole’ fun at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley.

Jane’s Hope is a Christian ministry open to anyone who has relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal and experience forgiveness through Jesus Christ. The next meeting will be held, Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m., at The Porch, 226 N. Montezuma St., Prescott. For more information, contact Mary Ann at maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

On the third Sunday of every month, we invite you to our Circle of Healing Light and Love. This Sunday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. join us for our Healing Circle. Our new location is Collective Karma, 450 W. Goodwin, Room 103A in Prescott.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning, Aug. 24, Torah service at 10 a.m. Parashat Eikev, Deuteronomy 7:12- 11:25 Call 928-708-0018.

Prescott Christian Church, PCC Women’s Cardio: Enjoy a free, low impact, high energy cardio class with easy routines and inspirational music honoring Jesus. It’s on Mondays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. beginning Aug. 26 at Prescott Christian Church in the Student Building. For more information, call PCC at 928-445-0680. 501 S. Senator Highway, Prescott. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

American Lutheran Church’s MOPS program sponsors its annual Kids Clothing Exchange Saturday, Aug. 24, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Bring a bag — take a bag! Donate kids (birth-teen) or maternity clothing Friday, Aug. 23, 4 to 7 p.m. and receive a voucher to shop for free. Pre-sort your clothing boys/size and girls/size for an additional voucher.

Free Creation Science Seminar from 9 to noon Saturday, Aug. 24, at Chino Valley Bible Church, 317 Marketplace Drive. Featured speaker will be Mike Riddle, founder and president of Creation Training Initiative. Topics: “Are Apes and Humans Cousins?” and “Did God Create Everything in Six Days?”

Mountain View Baptist Church will host a Gospel Music Concert with “Brush Arbor Revival” Sunday, Aug. 25. Refreshments will follow. Admission is free, but a freewill offering will be accepted. The church is located at 395 Pony Place, Dewey.

Fox/Eckhart and Christian Mysticism seminar at First Congregational Church. Matthew Fox, author of “Original Blessing,” recently led a retreat centered on 13th Century Christian mystic Meister Eckhart. Michelle McFadden attended this retreat and will lead on Wednesdays, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott.

Connections adult education classes begin at American Lutheran Church on Sunday, Sept. 8. “Getting to Know the Church Fathers,” led by Elke Speliopoulus, “Unshakeable Hope,” led by JoAnn Brown, and “Daniel (A Man of God),” led by George Morse are accepting registrations. Classes meet Sunday mornings at 9:15 a.m.

American Lutheran Church will launch its fall programs on Rally Sunday, Sept. 8 with traditional (8 a.m.), contemporary, (9 a.m.) and a new blended (10:30 a.m.) worship services. The celebration continues with a noon BBQ, fellowship and activities for kids.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 a.m. followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30 a.m. Youth Program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

“Looking to Jesus.” We turn our eyes to Jesus and His cross, where we find strength each day, relying on the forgiveness He won for us there. Join our caring “family” for 10 a.m. worship, 11 a.m. fellowship and snacks, 11:30 a.m. Bible Study. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Unity of Prescott: Come and discover the God of your own heart! 145 S. Arizona Ave. 445-1850; office@unityprescott.org - Sunday Services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. Guest Speaker Leslie Woods’ message is “The Heart and Science of Prayer.”

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott, near the downtown plaza. Bible-based worship on Sundays 8:45 and 10:30, a.m. Join with our new music pastor for spirited worship both services. Senior adult SS classes with coffee and snacks at 10:30 a.m. New in town check us out. Don’t miss out!

Register now for American Lutheran Preschool, a Christian environment for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds where children learn about the love of Jesus and foster a love of learning, preparing them socially and academically for elementary school. www.americanlutheranschool.com or 928-778-7049.

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) is a ministry to support moms with kids ages birth to kindergarten. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott, is starting a MOPS program this fall. If you have any questions or want to volunteer, contact Jennifer Garber at 928-445-4536 ext. 114.

Firm Foundation Bible Church is beginning a Wednesday adult bible study at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Join us Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. for a warm family worship experience. Be challenged with great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. We are located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

Registration for the fall session of Women of Wisdom, sponsored by American Lutheran Church, is now open. Robyn Coffman will present the first hour teaching, “Old Testament: Hidden Lessons from Unlikely Places.” The second hour class schedule lis available online at www.americanlutheran.net/american-lutheran-church-links/women-of-wisdom. Classes fill fast; register now.