Update: Brush fire causing long delays on I-17 near Sunset Point
Updated as of Friday, August 16, 2019 12:05 PM
UPDATE - noon:
Drivers should expect very long delays on both directions of Interstate 17 near the Sunset Point Rest Area because of a brush fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Only one lane of the highway is open in each direction for firefighting efforts near milepost 254, which is about 10 miles north of Black Canyon City. While there is no estimated time for the highway to fully reopen and for the backup to clear, long delays are likely through the afternoon.
Alternate routes between the Phoenix area and northern Arizona include highways 87 and 260, which will take drivers through Payson and connect them with I-17 at Camp Verde.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
UPDATE - 11 a.m.:
One lane of Interstate 17 southbound is now open about 2 miles north of the Sunset Point Rest Area after a closure due to a brush fire. The closure was at milepost 254.
South- and northbound drivers should expect very long delays in the area, where only one lane is open in each direction while firefighting efforts continue.
There is no estimated time to reopen all lanes or for the delays to clear.
Original post:
PHOENIX – A brush fire has closed Interstate 17 southbound about 2 miles north of the Sunset Point Rest Area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is at milepost 254.
The fire has also restricted northbound I-17 to a single lane in the area, which is causing delays, according to a news release.
There is no estimated time to reopen I-17 southbound or to lift the northbound restriction.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT's free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Need2Know: MOD Pizza set to open in September; New Horizon Therapy moves to PV; Stepping Stones reopening at new location
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
16
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
16
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
16
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
16
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
17
|
Prescott Farmers Market
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...