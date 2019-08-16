OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 16
Weather  91.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Update: Brush fire causing long delays on I-17 near Sunset Point

A brush fire is burning north of the Sunset Point Rest Area on Interstate 17. South- and northbound drivers should expect very long delays in the area. (ADOT)

A brush fire is burning north of the Sunset Point Rest Area on Interstate 17. South- and northbound drivers should expect very long delays in the area. (ADOT)

Originally Published: August 16, 2019 10:18 a.m.

Updated as of Friday, August 16, 2019 12:05 PM

UPDATE - noon:

Drivers should expect very long delays on both directions of Interstate 17 near the Sunset Point Rest Area because of a brush fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Only one lane of the highway is open in each direction for firefighting efforts near milepost 254, which is about 10 miles north of Black Canyon City. While there is no estimated time for the highway to fully reopen and for the backup to clear, long delays are likely through the afternoon.

Alternate routes between the Phoenix area and northern Arizona include highways 87 and 260, which will take drivers through Payson and connect them with I-17 at Camp Verde.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

UPDATE - 11 a.m.:

One lane of Interstate 17 southbound is now open about 2 miles north of the Sunset Point Rest Area after a closure due to a brush fire. The closure was at milepost 254.

South- and northbound drivers should expect very long delays in the area, where only one lane is open in each direction while firefighting efforts continue.

There is no estimated time to reopen all lanes or for the delays to clear.

Original post:

PHOENIX – A brush fire has closed Interstate 17 southbound about 2 miles north of the Sunset Point Rest Area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is at milepost 254.

The fire has also restricted northbound I-17 to a single lane in the area, which is causing delays, according to a news release.

There is no estimated time to reopen I-17 southbound or to lift the northbound restriction.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT's free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

by Arizona DOT

interstate 17 mile marker 254

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Both I-17 southbound lanes open south of Cordes Junction
Update: I-17 is now open; wildfire under control
Update: I-17 southbound has reopened near New River
Sunset Point, southbound I-17 reopens
Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
16
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
16
Preschool storytime
FRI
16
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
16
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
17
Prescott Farmers Market
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries