Update: Brush fire causing long delays on I-17 near Sunset Point

UPDATE - noon:

Drivers should expect very long delays on both directions of Interstate 17 near the Sunset Point Rest Area because of a brush fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Only one lane of the highway is open in each direction for firefighting efforts near milepost 254, which is about 10 miles north of Black Canyon City. While there is no estimated time for the highway to fully reopen and for the backup to clear, long delays are likely through the afternoon.

Alternate routes between the Phoenix area and northern Arizona include highways 87 and 260, which will take drivers through Payson and connect them with I-17 at Camp Verde.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

UPDATE - 11 a.m.:

One lane of Interstate 17 southbound is now open about 2 miles north of the Sunset Point Rest Area after a closure due to a brush fire. The closure was at milepost 254.

South- and northbound drivers should expect very long delays in the area, where only one lane is open in each direction while firefighting efforts continue.

There is no estimated time to reopen all lanes or for the delays to clear.

Original post:

PHOENIX – A brush fire has closed Interstate 17 southbound about 2 miles north of the Sunset Point Rest Area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is at milepost 254.

The fire has also restricted northbound I-17 to a single lane in the area, which is causing delays, according to a news release.

There is no estimated time to reopen I-17 southbound or to lift the northbound restriction.

