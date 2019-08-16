OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 17
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bonner drops 27 to lead Mercury over Dream 77-68
WNBA

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 16, 2019 11:55 p.m.

PHOENIX — DeWanna Bonner had 27 points and 13 rebounds to help the short-handed Phoenix Mercury snap a three-game skid with a 77-68 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Camille Little’s jump shot in the final minute of the third quarter sparked an 18-4 Mercury run that ended at 67-62 with 6:24 left in the game. The Dream closed the deficit to 70-66 before Phoenix pulled away for good with seven straight points.

The Mercury’s Brittney Griner served the second of her three-game suspension. Diana Taurasi (hamstring), Essence Carson (calf), Sancho Lyttle (knee) and Alanna Smith (ankle) were out with injuries for Phoenix (12-13).

The Dream (5-21) led most of the way and took control late in the third quarter with an 11-2 run capped at 58-49 on Brittney Sykes’ pair of free throws.

Renee Montgomery had 17 points to lead Atlanta, which lost its 11th in a row — the franchise’s worst stretch since starting 0-17 in 2008.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

WNBA Roundup: Brittney Griner leads Mercury past Mystics 91-68
WNBA: Griner's triple-double helps Mercury beat Dream 95-87
Griner scores 31, hits 2 late FTs, as Mercury beat Dream
Mercury beat Sun 89-72 for 7th straight victory
Brittney Griner scores 17 points, Mercury beat Wings 70-66

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
17
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
17
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
17
Blood drive in Prescott Valley Saturday, Aug. 17
SAT
17
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
17
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries