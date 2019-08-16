OFFERS
Analysis: Arizona’s Tate darkhorse contender for Heisman
College Football

From left are photos showing Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant in 2019, Florida State running back Cam Akers in 2019 and Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate in 2018. The three could be considered among darkhorse contenders for the Heisman. (AP Photos/Files)

JOE REEDY, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 16, 2019 11:57 p.m.

Last season, Khalil Tate was on the short list of preseason favorites for the Heisman Trophy.

As Arizona prepares to open this season on Aug. 24 at Hawaii, the junior quarterback is a longshot.

Tate rushed for 1,411 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2017, including two games of 230 yards or more. Last season, he had only 224 yards and two scores on the ground as he dealt with a myriad of injuries, including a sprained ankle suffered in the second game that hampered him for the rest of the year.

If there was a bright spot to Tate’s season though, it was that he threw for 2,530 yards with 26 TDs against eight interceptions. If Tate is able to stay injury free and emerge as the dual-threat quarterback many thought he would be last year, he could find himself in the Heisman discussions again.

“I’m 100 percent healthy right now. When I’m healthy, I can do a lot as you guys have seen in the past,” Tate said following a recent scrimmage.

Besides Tate, there are some other players who can be considered darkhorse contenders to be in New York on Dec. 14:

CAM AKERS, RB, FLORIDA STATE

With new offensive coordinator Kendall Briles still struggling to find a quarterback, the Seminoles will be counting on Akers a lot early in the season. Akers was considered one of the nation’s top running back prospects when he arrived in 2017, but averaged only 4.4 yards and had only one 100-yard game last season.

KELLY BRYANT, QB, MISSOURI

Bryant was also a Heisman favorite last year, but he lost the starting job at Clemson and ended up transferring. He is trying to adapt to more of a pro-style offense, but if offensive coordinator Derek Dooley can find a way to utilize Bryan’s dual-threat capabilities, he could become the second transfer in three seasons to win the Heisman.

JT DANIELS, QB, USC

Daniels started as a freshman and struggled as the Trojans were one of last season’s disappointments. Grant Harrell is the new offensive coordinator and is bringing the Air Raid to the Trojans, which should take advantage of Daniels’ abilities.

JK DOBBINS, RB, OHIO STATE

The junior rushed for 1,053 yards last season, but averaged only 4.6 yards per carry while sharing the backfield with quarterback Dwayne Haskins and running back Mike Webber. With Haskins and Webber gone, as well as questions about who will be the starting quarterback, Dobbins could be a focal point early.

More like this story

Herbert, Taylor, Fitzgerald could make a run for Heisman Trophy in 2018
Heisman darkhorses: Can Browning repeat Mayfield’s path?
Will a Heisman longshot prevail for third straight season?
Sports in Brief: Cardinals sign receiver Bryant Mitchell to future contract
Heisman 3: Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins

