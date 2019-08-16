33% of Prescott voters cast ballots during first two weeks

With just more than a week to go in Prescott’s mail-in primary, voters are casting their ballots in numbers that exceed the response two years ago.

Yavapai County Registrar of Voters Laurin Custis reported Friday morning, Aug. 16, that 10,133 ballots had been accepted at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office so far, and about 500 more were waiting to be processed.

The 10,133-ballot total represents about 33% of the 30,603 ballots that were mailed out to registered Prescott voters in late July.

Custis said the total so far is about 2,500 ballots ahead of the response at the same time in the City of Prescott’s last primary in 2017.

Unlike two years ago, when voters were also deciding Proposition 443 (the pension-debt sales tax increase), this year’s ballot lists only candidates.

“It’s a pretty straightforward ballot this year,” Custis said, noting that the voting has been going smoothly, with few questions or concerns.

The time to request an early ballot by mail has now passed, but Custis said voters can still visit the County Recorder’s Office at 1015 Fair St., Room 228, to cast an early ballot.

Those sending in their regular ballots have only a few days left to get them in the mail. Custis said Wednesday, Aug. 21, is the last day that voters should mail their ballots, to ensure that they arrive in time to be counted.

After that, the county suggests that voters drop off their completed ballots in the drop box at the County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St., Prescott.

Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, to cast their ballots in the city’s primary, which includes four candidates for three seats on the Prescott City Council, and one candidate for Prescott Mayor.

The county sent out the ballots starting on July 31, and all registered voters should have received their ballots in the mail by Aug. 9. If they have not received them, voters should contact the recorder’s office at 928-771-3248.

In addition to incumbent Greg Mengarelli, who is running unopposed for mayor, four council candidates — Jim Lamerson, Billie Orr, Cathey Rusing, and Steve Sischka — are seeking three seats on the Prescott City Council.