OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 15
Weather  88.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Want a second crop of cabbage this season? 2 methods

This undated photo shows a multi-headed cabbage plant in New Paltz, N.Y. Buds remaining on this cabbage plant from which a head has been harvested are growing to form smaller, multiple heads of cabbage for autumn harvest. (Lee Reich via AP)

This undated photo shows a multi-headed cabbage plant in New Paltz, N.Y. Buds remaining on this cabbage plant from which a head has been harvested are growing to form smaller, multiple heads of cabbage for autumn harvest. (Lee Reich via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 15, 2019 6:50 p.m.

I have a head of cabbage that’s getting so swollen I know it’s going to split. Especially if a thunderburst drenches the ground. And after that head splits, my other cabbage heads, not as far along as the first, are also likely to swell, then split.

I’m not going to sit back and accept splitting cabbage heads, which happens when wet soil suddenly pumps water up into a fully ripe cabbage head. A quick yank on the neck should keep any head together. I’ll straddle a swollen head, grab it with two hands, then give it a short jerk skyward. This seemingly brutal act should sever just enough small roots to stave off any rush of water.

Another approach, of course, is to just eat the head — if I’m ready. A freshly harvested head of a good variety of cabbage is a treat, even if it’s not quite as tasty as one maturing during the cool, moist weather of autumn.

DECAPITATE FOR TWO CABBAGE CROPS

Actually, you could harvest a crop now and then again in autumn from the same plant. Just cut the head, when harvesting, just above the bottom whorl of leaves. You were going to discard those outer leaves anyway.

A cabbage head is really just a stem, a compressed one but otherwise like any other stem, with leaves at each node and a bud just above the point where each leaf is attached. Instead of being spaced inches apart along the stem, as with many plants, cabbage leaves grow closely one after another, each one wrapping around lower ones to form a head.

Perhaps you have made a houseplant grow more side branches by pinching off its growing tip. This pinch quells production by that top bud of a hormone that suppresses growth of buds lower down along the stem. Similarly, cut the head off a cabbage plant and buds further down along the stem are free to grow out into new stems, i.e., more heads.

Two, three, even four or more new heads could grow on your decapitated cabbage plant. However, there are limits to how much water and how many nutrients the plant can take in, and there’s room for only so many new heads. More heads mean smaller heads, so you can “put in your order” for how big a head you want to harvest in autumn by adjusting the number of new heads.

OR SOW SEED FOR FALL HARVEST

A more conventional way of growing autumn cabbage is to plant seeds — now! Choose a shorter-season variety.

No matter if you don’t have space in the garden now for cabbage plants. Sow seeds in flats or individual pots filled with potting soil. All they need is a few inches of space between them for the next month or so in the containers. After a month, there should be some space freed up in the garden, perhaps from an early planting of bush beans or sweet corn, or from later plantings of lettuce.

No need to plant a whole row of cabbages; you can spot individual cabbage plants here and there — even among flowers — wherever space permits.

As with the decapitation method of growing cabbages for autumn harvest, you can adjust the head size of the cabbage transplants you set out next month. Just space them closer for smaller heads.

All this talk may seem like more than is warranted for so common a vegetable as a cabbage. Plant the old variety Early Jersey Wakefield, though, and you’ll see that the herbage warrants the verbiage.

Online:

http://www.leereich.com/blog

http://leereich.com

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Here are the best vegetables that sow themselves
Artichokes in the Heart of the Garden: How to grow, harvest & eat this fresh vegetable
Arizona’s top elementary school cabbage grower
Elevated gardens add space, beauty and gardening ease
Column: Plant a head-high hedge for privacy

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
15
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
15
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
15
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
15
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
16
Lapsit Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries