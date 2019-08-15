OFFERS
Slide down Union Street at the Northern Arizona Monsoon Festival, Aug. 17

(Prescott Events)

(Prescott Events)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 15, 2019 1:55 p.m.

2016 Northern Arizona Monsoon Festival by Eagle Management & Events

The Northern Arizona Monsoon Festival is being held in downtown Prescott from 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Bring your own inflatable and slide down Union Street on the 675 foot water slide. Admission is $25 for 2 hours and $50 all day. This event is for ages seven and up.

If you don't want to go down the slide, hang out in Courthouse Plaza and listen to some live music, visit the beer and wine garden, support local merchants and more.

For more information and for pre-sale tickets, visit prescottevents.net.

Some proceeds from this event will benefit the Prescott Sister city Student exchange program with Zietz Germany.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

Union St, Prescott, AZ

