Race a zucchini and learn about gardening, Aug. 17

This event is being held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E Goodwin St from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Bring a zucchini to decorate and race while learning some information about gardening from master gardeners. This event is in preparation for the zucchini car competition to be held at the Yavapai County Fair in September.

All materials except the zucchini will be provided For kids of all ages.

CLICK HERE to register online or call 928-777-1537.

