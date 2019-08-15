OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 16
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Preview: Bradshaw Mountain football hopes to build on successes of 2018 campaign
Prep Football

Bradshaw Mountain Head Coach Chuck Moller and players watch the drills during practice at the high school, Wednesday, August 14, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Bradshaw Mountain Head Coach Chuck Moller and players watch the drills during practice at the high school, Wednesday, August 14, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: August 15, 2019 11:25 p.m.

Is Bradshaw Mountain’s football team ready for an encore in 2019?

Last season, the Bears rattled off seven straight wins, one victory short of the program record, before losing three of their last four to finish with an 8-3 record.

They succumbed to Grand Canyon region foe and county rival Mingus, 21-17, Nov. 2 at home in the first round of the 4A state playoffs, bringing a successful season to an abrupt end.

However, Bradshaw Mountain will have a much different squad when it takes the field for its 2019 opener versus Estrella Foothills at 7 p.m., Aug. 23, at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley.

The Bears graduated 11 starters on offense and nine starters on defense, as well as four specialists, in the offseason. The losses don’t seem to be fazing them, though.

“I don’t think anything changes,” third-year Bears coach Chuck Moller said. “We’ve got to come out fast and we’ve got to keep gaining momentum. Our goals will never change, week in and week out. There’s nobody on our schedule we can’t beat, and there’s nobody on our schedule that can’t beat us.

“It’s just how fast we mature and, with the youth of this team, how fast they can get up to the speed of the game.”

THE LEADERS

This fall, Bradshaw Mountain’s leaning on junior quarterback Josh Grant (6 feet, 175 pounds), a three-sport athlete who saw time in six games, completing 19 of 46 passes for 204 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

“His accuracy is obviously getting better [than last season],” Moller said. “Like any quarterback, the proof’s in the pudding. We’ve got to see how the first games go. We’ve got to see how the supporting cast complements what he’s doing. We think we’re better at receiver, but they’re all new guys, so we’ve got to find out.”

Grant should also do the kickoffs, field goals and punt, too. He said he’s matured as a quarterback since last fall.

“I’ve improved a lot more with not scrambling and being able to trust my line a lot more and being able to get the ball where it needs to be,” Grant added.

Moller added that senior wideout Alex Cabral, one of Grant’s favorite targets, and senior linebacker/safety Noah Shaver will lead the team with Grant.

Shaver’s an all-state linebacker and long snapper who led Bradshaw Mountain with 115 tackles last season. He tallied 14-1/2 tackles for loss, eight sacks, an interception, two pass deflections, a caused fumble and a fumble recovery.

“Everyone’s showing effort, even if we’re a young team,” Shaver said. “Everyone’s going out there trying their best and trying to keep moving forward. That’s the only thing we can hope for. We have a lot of people gone, and the experience is not there, so we’re just trying to make it up with our mindset and determination.”

SUPER SOPHS

The Bears have plenty of sophomore talent, which should bode well for them in the future. Moller said he may start as many as six sophomores on offense and at least a half dozen on defense.

“I’m not afraid to [start the sophomores], because they actually are beating out seniors and juniors,” Moller added.

Top newcomers include sophomore offensive/defensive linemen Peyton Hines (6-1, 230) and Michael Kelley (6-1, 225). Junior wideout/cornerback Blake Huenemeyer has shown significant strides, too, Moller said.

Offensively, Moller said he wants to remain balanced between the run and the pass while taking advantage of what defenses give the Bears. Sophomore running back Elijah Acuna, senior wideout Ismael Solano (doubles at safety), and senior running backs Titus King and Cale Cook are also ones to watch.

Other standout o-linemen include seniors Eladio Rodriguez (5-10, 220) and Manny Salcido (5-10, 215), sophomore George Scriven (6-4, 215) and junior Blake Pommerening (6-0, 255). Senior Daniel Gobiel (6-0, 190) lines up at tight end.

“It really doesn’t matter how we score,” Moller added. “If you’re going to load up the box and take away the run, we have no problem throwing. We have trust in our line to protect. We have trust in our quarterbacks and receivers.

“If you’re going to give us a light box and take away the pass, we have no problem running every down. We do two-play huddle so much that it doesn’t really matter.”

On defense, like last fall, the Bears plan to continue to apply pressure up front, primarily in a zone package. Anchoring the d-line is junior star Mason Stultz (6-2, 195).

SCHEDULE

Bradshaw Mountain has exactly the same schedule as last season. Only the venues are reversed. The Bears open with four non-region games before playing host to Lee Williams at 7 p.m., Sept. 20, in their Grand Canyon opener.

Moller thinks three or four teams will vie for the region crown.

“I’d like to say we’re going to be in there – Prescott will be in there,” Moller said. “Flag, Coco, Mingus – any one of those can show up, knock us off. Whoever gets that momentum the earliest is going to be there at the end. But it’s going to be a dogfight. There’s no givens.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

2019 Bradshaw Mountain Football

Conference: 4A

Region: Grand Canyon

2018 Record: 8-3 (4-2 Grand Canyon)

2018 Playoffs: Lost to Mingus 21-17 in the first round of 4A State Football Championships.

Coach: Chuck Moller (3rd season)

2019 Players to Watch: Jr. QB Josh Grant; Sr. RB Trevor Gianfrancesco; OL/DL Jr. Rudy Melendez; Jr. WR/DB Dante DeBono; Soph. TE Dakota Mcmains; Sr. WR J.R. Willingham

2019 Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

8/23 Estrella Foothills 7 p.m.

8/30 Shadow Mountain 7 p.m.

9/6 at Youngker 7 p.m.

9/13 at Greenway 7 p.m.

9/20 Lee Williams* 7 p.m.

9/27 Coconino* 7 p.m.

10/4 at Flagstaff* 7:30 p.m.

10/11 at Prescott* 7 p.m.

10/18 Mingus* 7 p.m.

10/25 at Mohave* 7 p.m.

11/1 Bye Week N/A

11/8 State: 1st Round TBA

11/15 State: Quarterfinals TBA

11/22 State: Semifinals TBA

11/29 State: Championship TBA

* Grand Canyon Region Game

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Preview: Bears host Greenway Friday in battle of unbeaten teams
Rivalry Preview: Bears seek 2nd straight region title
Preview: Undefeated Bears, Panthers clash tonight in Flagstaff
Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain at Estrella Foothills — Week 1
Tough defense powers Bears to 6-0 start, beat Coconino 28-14

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
15
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
15
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
15
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
15
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
16
Lapsit Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries