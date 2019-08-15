Overnight closure of Highway 89 in Prescott beginning Aug. 19

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who use Highway 89 in Prescott to plan for overnight road closures while installation of directional overhead sign structures is underway.

According to a news release, motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes while the following restrictions are in place:

• Highway 89 will be closed in both directions from Highway 89A to MacCurdy Road from 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Detour: Drivers can use Deep Well Ranch Road to access north- and southbound 89. All truck traffic will be diverted to Willow Creek Road.

• Law enforcement will be in place directing traffic.

• Drivers should obey traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel and equipment.

Learn more on the project web page at azdot.gov/SR89DeepWellRanch.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.