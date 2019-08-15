OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 15
Weather  96.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Overnight closure of Highway 89 in Prescott beginning Aug. 19
Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider an alternate route

Originally Published: August 15, 2019 1:26 p.m.

photo

Highway 89 will be shutdown overnight, Aug. 19, 2019. (ADOT/Courtesy)

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who use Highway 89 in Prescott to plan for overnight road closures while installation of directional overhead sign structures is underway.

According to a news release, motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes while the following restrictions are in place:

• Highway 89 will be closed in both directions from Highway 89A to MacCurdy Road from 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Detour: Drivers can use Deep Well Ranch Road to access north- and southbound 89. All truck traffic will be diverted to Willow Creek Road.

• Law enforcement will be in place directing traffic.

• Drivers should obey traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel and equipment.

Learn more on the project web page at azdot.gov/SR89DeepWellRanch.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Overnight closure of Highway 89 in Prescott begins Jan. 3
Closure of Highway 89 in Prescott begins Jan. 16
Night closures on Highway 89 to begin Nov. 4
Closure of Highway 89 in Prescott begins Jan. 16
Overnight closure of Highway 89 in Prescott beginning Feb. 19

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
15
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
15
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
15
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
15
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
16
Lapsit Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries