Ohio State University seeks to trademark the word ‘The’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University wants to trademark the word “The” when used as part of the school’s name on university merchandise.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the school submitted a trademark application this month to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
The application requests a standard character trademark for the title “The Ohio State University” that would cover various items including T-shirts, baseball caps and hats.
University spokesman Chris Davey confirms the application. A statement from Davey says the school “works to vigorously protect the university’s brand and trademarks.”
The school has previously secured other trademarks, including names of football coaches Woody Hayes and Urban Meyer.
An Ohio State spokesman said last fall that the university had 150 trademarks in 17 countries and other applications pending.
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Need2Know: MOD Pizza set to open in September; New Horizon Therapy moves to PV; Stepping Stones reopening at new location
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
15
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
15
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
THU
15
|
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
|
THU
15
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
16
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...