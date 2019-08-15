Now showing: Aug. 16-22, 2019
(NEW) GOOD BOYS- Invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max asks his best friends Lucas and Thor for some much-needed help on how to pucker up. When they hit a dead end, Max decides to use his father's drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When the boys lose the drone, they skip school and hatch a plan to retrieve it before Max's dad can figure out what happened. Stars Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte, Midori Francis. R – adventure, comedy
(NEW) WHERE’D YOU GO BERNADETTE - Bernadette Fox seems to have it all — a beautiful home, a loving husband and a brilliant teenage daughter. When Bernadette suddenly disappears, her concerned family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone. Stars Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Trojan Bellisario, Zoë Chao, Laurence Fishburne. PG-13 – drama, mystery
(NEW) BLINDED BY THE LIGHT - Javed is a British teen of Pakistani descent growing up in 1987 England. Amidst the racial and economic turmoil of the times, he writes poetry as a means to escape the intolerance of his hometown and the inflexibility of his traditional father. But when a classmate introduces him to the music of Bruce Springsteen, Javed sees parallels to his working-class life in the powerful lyrics. As Javed discovers an outlet for his own pent-up dreams, he also begins to express himself in his own voice. Stars Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell, Rob Brydon, Kulvinder Ghir, Nell Williams, Dean-Charles Chapman, Aaron Phagura. PG-13 – comedy, drama
(New) Angry Birds 2 - Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of their feathered friends are surprised when a green pig suggests that they put aside their differences and unite to fight a common threat. Aggressive birds from an island covered in ice are planning to use an elaborate weapon to destroy the fowl and swine way of life. After picking their best and brightest, the birds and pigs come up with a scheme to infiltrate the island, deactivate the device and return to their respective paradises intact. PG – action & adventure, animation.
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Need2Know: MOD Pizza set to open in September; New Horizon Therapy moves to PV; Stepping Stones reopening at new location
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
