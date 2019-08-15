OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 16
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

National study finds elderly more trusting than younger Americans, but local results differ

Barbara Wright and Bill Kountanis at the Chino Valley Senior Center Thursday, Aug. 15. Wright says she has some skepticism regarding trusting others and Kountanis said he has some trust in others. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Barbara Wright and Bill Kountanis at the Chino Valley Senior Center Thursday, Aug. 15. Wright says she has some skepticism regarding trusting others and Kountanis said he has some trust in others. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: August 15, 2019 9:18 p.m.

Matthew Thigpen says he tends to be more guarded, but also gives people the benefit of the doubt.

Maverick Thigpen says he, personally, feels he can trust people and they’re not out to get him.

Hannah Asfeldt says that, for her, trust depends on the person.

“I find myself trusting young people a lot, and I have a general, pretty good sense of someone when I meet them what their end goal is, I guess” Asfeldt said. “I don’t think I’m not trusting of people, it’s more of like wanting to protect myself versus not trusting other people. It’s much more of an internal thing versus an external thing.”

The three are all younger than 30 years old, the same demographic for which a study by the Pew Research Center found are less trusting of other people than their elders.

Out of 10,618 adults, the study found that out of those in the 18 to 29 demographic, 73% said that most of the time, people just look out for themselves, 71% said that most people would try to take advantage of you if they got a chance and 60% said most people can’t be trusted.

“All told, nearly half of young adults (46%) are what the Center’s report defines as ‘low trusters’ – people who, compared with other Americans, are more likely to see others as selfish, exploitative and untrustworthy, rather than helpful, fair and trustworthy,” the study said. “Older Americans are less likely to be low trusters.”

The study found that of Americans in the 65 and older demographic, 48% said that most of the time people just look out for themselves, 39% said that most people would try to take advantage of you if they got a chance and 29% said that most people can’t be trusted.

However, a visit to the Chino Valley Senior Center showed that the elderly in the area are in the minority of what the study finds.

While chatting with others in the Chino Valley Senior Center, Gracia Heard said that 20 years ago, it was easier to trust people but it’s getting harder because times have changed. Bill Kountanis said he has some trust in others because of the same reason.

“You have to be guarded in this day and age. Years ago, you never had to, you’d just take people as they were,” Kountanis said. “Not now.”

Phil Posante also said he’s less trusting, citing the large amount of robocalls that are directed toward the older generation. Barbara Wright also said she’s pretty skeptical about everything, noting that about 70 percent of the calls she gets are scams.

photo

Maverick and Matthew Thigpen outside of Fancy That! Wednesday, Aug. 14. The two said they want to and tend to feel like they can trust people.

The same study also found that younger Americans are less confident in certain key institutions. In the 18-to-29 demographic, 69% said they have confidence in the military, 50% said they have confidence in religious leaders, 67% said they have confidence in police officers and 34% said they have confidence in elected officials and business leaders. Of those who are 50 and older, the study found that 91% said they have confidence in the military, 71% said they have confidence in religious leaders, 85% said they have confidence in police officers, 50% said they have confidence in business leaders and 38% said they have confidence in elected officials.

Wright said she doesn’t know what it would take for those institutions to gain the confidence of the younger generation.

“I think the older generation maybe trusts them because we grew up in an era where there was more trust,” she said.

Back then, she said, there wasn’t as much meanness as there is now, but these days everything makes you take a second look.

Matthew Thigpen said that for those institutions to gain the confidence of his generation, they should try to appeal to them instead of saying everything they do is bad and wrong. They need to accept that the younger generation is not the same as them and that times are changing. Asfeldt also had some suggestions.

“Maybe not be money-driven and not be all about indoctrinating people to believe the same thing,” she said. “Maybe encourage differing opinions, conversing together instead of shoving what they believe down other people’s throats and then being about arguing when someone says anything different.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Boogie Man is a lie that bullies and religions use to scare us
Boogie Man is a lie that bullies and religions use to scare us
Poll: Many feeling vulnerable despite economic gains
Elderly, conservatives shared more Facebook fakery in 2016
Letter: Rude generation?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
15
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
15
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
15
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
15
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
16
Lapsit Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries