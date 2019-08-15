Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
Highway reopen after being closed in both directions for helicopter landing
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is an updated version of an earlier story. For the original version, click here.
A man in his 70s was transported via helicopter to a level one trauma center near Phoenix after his motorcycle crashed on Highway 69 at Sunrise Blvd in Prescott around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, according to officials.
The man was not wearing a helmet and had received multi-system trauma to his body and head, Prescott Fire Department Paramedic Engineer Conrad Jackson said in a news release. No other vehicles were damaged in the crash and no one else was injured.
The Highway was temporarily closed in both directions starting at about 4 p.m. while the man was being treated at the scene and remained closed until the helicopter was able to land nearby and take off with the patient. The rider was taken to HonorHealth Deer Valley hospital, Jackson said.
Most lanes were reopened at about 4:20 p.m.
“When traffic was reopened, a significant amount of rubber-necking occurred as people viewed the accident scene,” Jackson said.
He said one driver even almost caused another accident by attempting to film the crash scene with her phone as she drove by.
“This was in violation of the hands-free phone use law and was negatively impacting traffic flow,” Jackson said. “Prescott Fire asks that drivers please focus on driving and maintaining control of their vehicle to help avoid secondary accidents.”
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Need2Know: MOD Pizza set to open in September; New Horizon Therapy moves to PV; Stepping Stones reopening at new location
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
15
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
15
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
THU
15
|
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
|
THU
15
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
16
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...