Thu, Aug. 15
Weather  88.0 weather icon
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
Highway reopen after being closed in both directions for helicopter landing

First responders treat an injured motorcyclist on Highway 69 Thursday, Aug. 15. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

First responders treat an injured motorcyclist on Highway 69 Thursday, Aug. 15. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein
Originally Published: August 15, 2019 6:25 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is an updated version of an earlier story. For the original version, click here.

A man in his 70s was transported via helicopter to a level one trauma center near Phoenix after his motorcycle crashed on Highway 69 at Sunrise Blvd in Prescott around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, according to officials.

The man was not wearing a helmet and had received multi-system trauma to his body and head, Prescott Fire Department Paramedic Engineer Conrad Jackson said in a news release. No other vehicles were damaged in the crash and no one else was injured.

The Highway was temporarily closed in both directions starting at about 4 p.m. while the man was being treated at the scene and remained closed until the helicopter was able to land nearby and take off with the patient. The rider was taken to HonorHealth Deer Valley hospital, Jackson said.

Most lanes were reopened at about 4:20 p.m.

“When traffic was reopened, a significant amount of rubber-necking occurred as people viewed the accident scene,” Jackson said.

He said one driver even almost caused another accident by attempting to film the crash scene with her phone as she drove by.

“This was in violation of the hands-free phone use law and was negatively impacting traffic flow,” Jackson said. “Prescott Fire asks that drivers please focus on driving and maintaining control of their vehicle to help avoid secondary accidents.”

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

