Highway 69 lanes reopening after crash
Updated as of Thursday, August 15, 2019 4:26 PM
UPDATE: Northbound Highway 69 has reopened at milepost 292. The right southbound lane has also reopened. The left southbound lane is still closed.
Original post:
Highway 69 is temporarily closed in both directions at the intersection of Old Black Canyon Highway as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, due to a crash with injuries, according to police officials.
A helicopter will be landing in that area to transport a patient to a level one trauma center either in Flagstaff or Phoenix.
Initial reports indicate the injured person is a man in his 60s. He was riding a motorcycle without a helmet when the crash occurred.
"Please be advised that the highway could remain closed for an extended period of time," Prescott Police Department Lieutenant Jon Brambila said.
Drivers traveling to or from Prescott on Highway 69 are being asked to use alternate routes, namely Highway 89A to Highway 89 or Prescott Lakes Parkway to Highway 89.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
