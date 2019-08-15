Heartbreak Hotel, A Salute to Early Elvis, Aug. 17

Heartbreak Hotel, A Salute to Early Elvis will be held at Elks Opera House, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.

This critically acclaimed concert production features the early music of Elvis from the mid 50's through early 60's.

Starring Robert Shaw and the Lonely Street Band, the show kicks off with Elvis' first recordings at Sun Records in Memphis ("That's All Right, Mama," and "Good Rockin' Tonight") through his chart topping years at RCA records (Don't' Be Cruel" and "Hound Dog") and even highlighting the King's hits from his first movies ("Jailhouse Rock" and "Love Me Tender").



CLICK HERE to order tickets. For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

