At a Glance: Hear the Granite Mountain Bel Canto Singers

Originally Published: August 15, 2019 10:11 p.m.

The Granite Mountain Bel Canto Singers, classical musicians and opera singers living in the Prescott area, are putting on their Summer Serenade on the Sea at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Featuring light comic operettas, the concert benefits the Prescott Community Cupboard.

Held at First Congregational UCC Church, 216 E. Gurley St., pieces include selections from “Carmen” by Georges Bizet, selections from “Die Fledermaus” by Johann Struass II, “Three Little Maids” from Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Mikado and “A Picture in the Heart” from Peter Tchaikovsky’s “The Forest Prince.”

For more information, email granitesingers@gmail.com.

Concert series continues

The Prescott Summer Concert Series continues with more music over the coming week.

Up next is music by Toucan Eddy tonight, Friday, Aug. 16, followed by jazz from the Mike Vax Quintet Tuesday, Aug. 20 and more Prescott Sings! Thursday, Aug. 22. All concerts start at 6 p.m.

photo

“Pretty in Pink,” at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St.

The movies keep coming, with more Movies at the Elks as well, featuring “Pretty in Pink,” at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.

For more information, visit www.prescottconcertseries.com.

Learn about the earliest Apache in Arizona

Dr. Deni Seymour will present an Arizona Humanities AZ Speaks talk on the presence of the earliest ancestral Apache in Arizona at the Prescott Public Library Saturday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m.

Titled “The Earliest Apache in Arizona: Evidence and Arguments,” Seymour, an internationally recognized authority on proto-history, Native American archaeology and ethno-history, will discuss the presence of the Apache 300 years earlier than previously thought, as well as their impact on late prehistoric people.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

