Get muddy at the Chino Mud Run, Aug. 17

The Chino Mud Run is being held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Old Home Manor, 2125 Old Home Manor Drive in Chino Valley. Gates open at 7 a.m.

This is a non-competitive, 5K adventure run with more than 20 fun and unique obstacles to challenge the body and spirit of all fitness levels from ages 7 and up.

All proceeds benefit the expansion of carefully considered parks facilities and recreation programs.

For details and registration, visit chinoaz.net/CVMud.

