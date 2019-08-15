Gallery Guide: August 16, 2019
Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.
Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 6, 106, 108, 200, 302, 308 and 309. 928-830-1454. Glass, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, art wear and more.
Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. Oil and Acrylic paintings by artist Roy Hill through Aug. 21.
Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378, www.bronzesmith.com.
Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.
Kriegers, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-778-4900. Features local cage-free artists — Heath Krieger, pottery; Cathy Krieger, paintings; Leslie Parsons, jewelry; Curt Pfeffer, jewelry; Stephen Smith, wood and photography; Mary Kaye O’Neill, silk wearables.
Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. Main Gallery, “Heavy Metal” runs through Oct. 18; Sonsoles Shack “A Legacy in Portraits: The Endangered Species and more;” “Tall Ships and Night Aspens in Spotlight One through Aug. 30. “Designing Women” in Spotlight Two through Sept. 5
Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.
Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St., Prescott, 928-863-3232, naturalhistoryinstitute.org. “Wild at Heart,” through Oct. 11.
Ortega’s Galloping Goose, 162 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-776-0077.
Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89, Prescott, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Hold Your Horses” invitational exhibit & sale through Sept. 22. “Bucking Broncos” in the James Gallery through Aug. 11.
Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., Prescott, 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com. New cool stuff arriving from our World Trade Center buying trip. Lounge now open Thursday through Saturday 4 to 9 p.m.
Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott, 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org.
The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com.
’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery:"Winds of Creativity" Anne Legge and Denise DeKemper through Sept. 14. In the Main Gallery: "Eclectic Works in Various Media" through Aug. 20.
Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. “Starry Nights & Summer Days: It’s Party Gogh Time” on Aug. 23rd during 4th Friday Art Walk from 5-8pm. Music provided by Christy Fisher & Cattywampus
Weir Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite 1, 307-371-1910, scotaweir.com. Featuring work by Scott Weir.
Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, Building 16, 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery.
