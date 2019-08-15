Friday is last day to request and be mailed early ballot
Prescott voters who would like to have an early ballot mailed to them now have less than two days to make the request.
Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman reminded voters that Friday, Aug. 16, is the last day to request and be mailed a ballot for the City of Prescott’s Aug. 27 primary.
The County Recorder’s Office also reminded voters on several other voting points, including:
• Voters should visit the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 1015 Fair St., Room 228, Prescott, to vote early in person, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through primary day.
• Ballots were mailed to all eligible voters on Wednesday, July 31, through the U.S. Postal Service. Registered voters who have not yet received a ballot should contact the Recorder’s Office at 928-771-3248.
• All ballots must be returned to the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office – at the county’s ballot drop box at 1015 Fair St., or at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St. – by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
• Voters should not mail their early ballots after Aug. 21, because they may not arrive in time. The Recorder’s Office also reminds voters to sign their affidavit envelopes in their original handwriting.
• The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office is on Facebook, at: www.facebook.com/ycrecorderelect/?fref=ts.
