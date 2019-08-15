Flores: When everything is telling you to speed up

School officially started August 3 in the Prescott Unified School District, and we’ve all heard the saying, “School started this week, which means next week is Halloween, which means that basically it’s Thanksgiving and Christmas, so you had better start making cookies and fudge NOW, as well as write down all your New Year’s resolutions.”

I don’t know about you, but just writing that paragraph put me into a panic!

Yes, school has started and it’s not an easy, slow adjustment into the wonderment of a new academic year like I remember from my youth. Not only did school begin but it began a full 20 minutes earlier than last year, without a notice going home – which was a nice surprise this year for the returning parents. Remember when picture day was in the middle of the school year? Not here! Surprise! Picture day is also this week.

Anyone else feeling rushed? With all the little changes, it sure does make it feel like Halloween is indeed coming next weekend. Our “members-only superstore” didn’t help matters either. I took the kids on our “pre-school start, healthy organic snack run” and was met with rows of Halloween costumes, which I would love to thank the manager personally for putting right next to the meat department, because nothing enhances a family trip to the superstore than having your kids argue about purchasing Halloween costumes in AUGUST while trying to score a deal on ribeyes.

What I am missing this year is time and distance. Time to adjust to the new schedules and distance in between events and work to simply allow time for the proper awe and respect of these milestones to process properly.

Unfortunately, I can’t waive my wand and “magic” the frenzy away. I can however attempt to manage the chaos by engaging in self-care by doing two very important things.

1) I can clearly communicate my feelings (minus the heavy emotion) to my spouse and, to a lesser degree, our children. When stress hits, one of the most common things people do is stop communicating to those who love them. We (especially parents) think we need to turn into the “Lone Soldier of Feelings” and fight our battles alone, when the truth is, isolating ourselves causes stress to turn into realities which don’t exist. Let’s all stop making mountains out of molehills this fall and communicate our feelings with integrity and calm. I guarantee if you create a “safe place” of communication and non-judgment in your house BEFORE the holidays arrive, you’ll get through them with fewer arguments.

2) I can clearly schedule and calendar events and duties. This is SO important. Not only are we 41% more effective with achieving our goals when we write them down, getting a physical calendar and transferring events and action lists to your smartphone ensures that you don’t bite off more than you can chew while juggling duties. With a clean calendar or planner, you can look ahead at how much glorious time you actually have to buy those Halloween costumes and decide when it’s important to purchase them, instead of allowing our commercial institutions to rile us up with stress by putting all of the holiday items out three months early. I’m a huge fan of planners, family fridge calendars and online planning systems. The more organized you are, the less stressed you will ultimately be.

Lastly, if you are clearly communicating your emotions and clearly scheduling your time, then when someone outside your calendar needs something extra, you can, with power and integrity say, “No,” because you will know exactly how much of your “extra” time you have available. By guarding your productivity, you can prioritize tasks, choose where you want to spend your valuable energy and create open doors of safe and positive communication. Good luck out there and happy fall!

Britt Flores is a freelance journalist and columnist for The Daily Courier. You can follow her advice on self-care on Twitter @bfloreswrites.