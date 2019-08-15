Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
Pemberton Fire continues to be monitored
Wildland firefighters with the Prescott National Forest are beginning to shift some of their focus from the Pemberton Fire to the Sheridan Fire, both of which are burning on the Chino Valley Ranger District northwest of Prescott.
Firefighters were successful in spreading the Pemberton Fire Wednesday, Aug. 14, using hand and aerial ignitions. This was done to support the lighting-started fire in fulfilling its natural role of reducing dense forest fuels (trees, brush, grass, etc.), according to the Prescott National Forest (PNF). It’s size as of midday Thursday was 1,173 acres with zero-percent containment.
Smoke from the fire can still be expected to be visible as interior portions of the blaze continue to consume fuels from previous day’s ignitions. Crews spent Thursday monitoring and patrolling the fire along established control lines.
SHERIDAN FIRE
The lightning-caused Sheridan Fire, located about 25 miles northwest of Prescott, is burning near Sheridan Mountain on Cedar Mesa.
The fire, which was spotted on Aug. 5, has consumed about 15 acres of short grass and brush, PNF reported Thursday.
Firefighters began to conduct aerial ignitions on the slow-burning fire Thursday and plan to continue doing so as long as conditions are favorable, PNF said. Being that the fire is in a remote area, firefighters are also scouting out the area for roads, trails and natural barriers to use as control lines.
Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) continue to be in place over the Pemberton and Sheridan fires to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft being used for aerial operations.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Need2Know: MOD Pizza set to open in September; New Horizon Therapy moves to PV; Stepping Stones reopening at new location
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
15
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
15
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
THU
15
|
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
|
THU
15
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
16
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...