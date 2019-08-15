Feature Home: 5392 Rocky Vista Dr. Prescott, AZ 86301
BRAND NEW HOMES IN VISTAS AT THE DELLS OPEN DAILY FROM 10AM – 5PM
This upscale community features spacious lots, elegantly designed homes, and exceptional amenities, all set among Prescott’s famed Granite Dells. Residents of The Vistas will be part of The Dells master-planned community, which boasts a clubhouse, meeting rooms, and a fitness center. The Vistas emphasizes outdoor living and features an outdoor patio and fire pit, pool, spa, tennis and pickleball courts, and a local event lawn.
It is here that Dorn Homes offers award-winning architecture that features The Organic Home™ Plus and Exclusive Building Science. Th ere are five floor plans to choose from, ranging from 1,953-2,578 sq. ft. These homes offer the ability to add your personal touch and choose all the finishes, allowing for the design of your dream home.
New Homes Starting from the High $300s
Open 10-5 Daily
dornHomes.com
928-237-2600
