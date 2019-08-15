Explore the world of insects at Highlands Center for Natural History, Aug. 17
Arthropalooza is being held at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Party down with all things creepy and crawly at this Highlands Center favorite. If you’ve ever wondered about the little big world of insects, this festival is for you! Become a member of the Dead Bug Society or maybe join the Cicada Club. Explore the wild world of insect mouthparts and take a closer look than ever before at these aliens on earth.
Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children. Members are free.
For more information, visit www.highlandscenter.org.
