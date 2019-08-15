OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 16
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

'Deconstructing The Beatles: The White Album' Aug. 19

In “Deconstructing The Beatles: The White Album”, composer/producer Scott Freiman takes Beatles fans young and old into the studio with The Beatles as they create their bestselling album, The Beatles (commonly referred to as the White Album).

In “Deconstructing The Beatles: The White Album”, composer/producer Scott Freiman takes Beatles fans young and old into the studio with The Beatles as they create their bestselling album, The Beatles (commonly referred to as the White Album).

Originally Published: August 15, 2019 9:22 p.m.

Sedona International Film Festival is the official host of the “Deconstructing the Beatles” series, joining hundreds of theatres around the country for this special event. “Deconstructing The Beatles: The White Album” will show in Sedona on Monday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

In “Deconstructing The Beatles: The White Album”, composer/producer Scott Freiman takes Beatles fans young and old into the studio with The Beatles as they create their bestselling album, The Beatles (commonly referred to as the White Album).

Released in 1968, the White Album’s 30 songs span almost every style of music—from hard rock to country to chamber music to avant garde. Its recording took place during a remarkable year in Beatles history that included the death of Brian Epstein, the creation of Apple Corps and a trip to India to study meditation.

In this multimedia presentation, Mr. Freiman transports his audience into Abbey Road Studio for a look at the revolutionary techniques used during the production of “Revolution,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” and other songs from the White Album. It will be an educational journey into the creative process of The Beatles performances and recording sessions, allowing the audience to see and hear the evolution of these groundbreaking songs and their lasting influence on popular music.

Scott Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions.

“Deconstructing The Beatles: The White Album” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Highway 89A, in West Sedona.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Deconstructing The Beatles’ continues June 20 in Sedona
'Deconstructing The Beatles: Abbey Road, Side 2' on July 22
Classical, Flamenco guitarist returns to Sedona
Classical and flamenco guitarist Andre Feriante to perform in Sedona
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ at the Fisher Theatre

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
15
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
15
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
15
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
15
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
16
Lapsit Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries