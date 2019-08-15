'Deconstructing The Beatles: The White Album' Aug. 19

Sedona International Film Festival is the official host of the “Deconstructing the Beatles” series, joining hundreds of theatres around the country for this special event. “Deconstructing The Beatles: The White Album” will show in Sedona on Monday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

In “Deconstructing The Beatles: The White Album”, composer/producer Scott Freiman takes Beatles fans young and old into the studio with The Beatles as they create their bestselling album, The Beatles (commonly referred to as the White Album).

Released in 1968, the White Album’s 30 songs span almost every style of music—from hard rock to country to chamber music to avant garde. Its recording took place during a remarkable year in Beatles history that included the death of Brian Epstein, the creation of Apple Corps and a trip to India to study meditation.

In this multimedia presentation, Mr. Freiman transports his audience into Abbey Road Studio for a look at the revolutionary techniques used during the production of “Revolution,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” and other songs from the White Album. It will be an educational journey into the creative process of The Beatles performances and recording sessions, allowing the audience to see and hear the evolution of these groundbreaking songs and their lasting influence on popular music.

Scott Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions.

“Deconstructing The Beatles: The White Album” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Highway 89A, in West Sedona.