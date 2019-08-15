Church staff accidently burn bushes in front of Calvary Chapel

A cluster of bushes in front of the Calvary Chapel church on Highway 69 in Prescott went up in flame due to illegal burning midday Thursday, Aug. 15, officials said.

The Prescott Fire Department responded to the church around 12:20 p.m. after receiving several calls of smoke in the area. Firefighters determined that the fire was isolated to a few bushes and that there was little threat of it spreading further, Prescott firefighter Conrad Jackson said.

One engine and one brush truck were enough to quickly douse the smoldering bushes and cut back the burnt brush.

Church staff admitted to accidentally starting the fire while they were using a propane torch to burn weeds that were growing from cracks in the asphalt and brickwork around the facility, Jackson said.

Not only is the use of propane torches to burn materials illegal within Prescott City limits, but Thursday was also a “no-burn” day due to anticipated winds in the forecast. Albeit, fire officials felt it unnecessary for church staff to be cited for the violation.



“We can ask for PD (police department) to issue a citation based on circumstances,” Prescott Fire Marshall Don Devendorf said. “In this case, it was an accident, only damaging their own property, shrubbery, with no physical injury or malice or prior violations, so we would not ask PD to cite.”

That said, police can still choose to cite the offenders despite what the fire department recommends, Devendorf said. Prescott Police Department officials were not available for comment on this prior to publication.

As a reminder, Jackson said all burning conducted in the City of Prescott requires a permit. The burning must also be done in a specified safe manner. A complete set of rules and a permit can be obtained online through the city’s website at www.prescott-az.gov.

