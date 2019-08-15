OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 15
Weather  88.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Church staff accidently burn bushes in front of Calvary Chapel
No citation issued for illegal burn

A Prescott Fire Department crew extinguish a smoldering cluster of bushes in front of the Calvary Chapel church on Highway 69 in Prescott using fire retardant foam midday Thursday, Aug. 15. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

A Prescott Fire Department crew extinguish a smoldering cluster of bushes in front of the Calvary Chapel church on Highway 69 in Prescott using fire retardant foam midday Thursday, Aug. 15. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: August 15, 2019 5:08 p.m.

A cluster of bushes in front of the Calvary Chapel church on Highway 69 in Prescott went up in flame due to illegal burning midday Thursday, Aug. 15, officials said.

The Prescott Fire Department responded to the church around 12:20 p.m. after receiving several calls of smoke in the area. Firefighters determined that the fire was isolated to a few bushes and that there was little threat of it spreading further, Prescott firefighter Conrad Jackson said.

photo

Smoke from in front of the Calvary Chapel church in Prescott could be seen from Highway 69 midday Thursday, Aug. 15. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

One engine and one brush truck were enough to quickly douse the smoldering bushes and cut back the burnt brush.

Church staff admitted to accidentally starting the fire while they were using a propane torch to burn weeds that were growing from cracks in the asphalt and brickwork around the facility, Jackson said.

Not only is the use of propane torches to burn materials illegal within Prescott City limits, but Thursday was also a “no-burn” day due to anticipated winds in the forecast. Albeit, fire officials felt it unnecessary for church staff to be cited for the violation.

“We can ask for PD (police department) to issue a citation based on circumstances,” Prescott Fire Marshall Don Devendorf said. “In this case, it was an accident, only damaging their own property, shrubbery, with no physical injury or malice or prior violations, so we would not ask PD to cite.”

That said, police can still choose to cite the offenders despite what the fire department recommends, Devendorf said. Prescott Police Department officials were not available for comment on this prior to publication.

As a reminder, Jackson said all burning conducted in the City of Prescott requires a permit. The burning must also be done in a specified safe manner. A complete set of rules and a permit can be obtained online through the city’s website at www.prescott-az.gov.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Unattended campfire ignites blaze in Granite Dells
Plane lands safely without nose gear
Illegal dumping of burning needles sparks fire near Prescott-area homes
Trash can fire triggers Palace building fire alarm
Smoking Whiskey Row trash can triggers fire alarm

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
15
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
15
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
15
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
15
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
16
Lapsit Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries