Bill Shepard Field construction moving along nicely, AD says

PRESCOTT — The progress at Bill Shepard Field on the campus of Prescott High School may not appear it has moved quickly, but local contractors and project managers are “moving along well,” Athletic Director Missy Townsend said Wednesday afternoon.

“Right now, they’ve spent the last two days bringing the pea gravel on the field,” Townsend said, adding the field turf will be installed before you know it.

And fingers crossed, if all goes to plan and barring any setbacks, Bill Shepard Field will be ready for homecoming week against Flagstaff in Week 5 of the season Friday, Sept. 20.

“We’re working as hard as we can, everyone involved is doing the best they can to make sure that happens,” Townsend said.

Townsend did say the track surrounding the football field will not be in place until October, but the concrete is poured and ready to go.

In the meantime, Prescott football prepares to host its first two games at Ken Lindley Field near downtown Prescott on Aug. 30 (Canyon Del Oro) and Sept. 6 against Moon Valley.

The Badgers have yet to hold a practice at Ken Lindley Field, but that will change next week when the team has a few walkthroughs scheduled prior to their season opener.

When asked if not having access to his home field has caused any logistical issues, or interrupted his offseason, preseason, training camp and preparation for 2019, head coach Cody Collett just shrugged his shoulders.

“It’s not really that bad, we just walk down the street,” Collett said with a laugh. “It’s what you make of it, if you make it a big deal, it becomes a big deal. If you go with the flow, it’s alright. It’s been fine. We’re looking forward to the field being done and all that and getting to play here, but it’s been a good process so far.”

The Badgers open their season on the road against Desert Edge on Friday, Aug. 23. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.