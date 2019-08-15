OFFERS
Beat the heat at Monsoon Festival

The big feature is the 600 plus foot water slide at the Monsoon Festival in downtown Prescott Saturday, August 18, 2018. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

The big feature is the 600 plus foot water slide at the Monsoon Festival in downtown Prescott Saturday, August 18, 2018. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: August 15, 2019 10:09 p.m.

Slide down Union Street on a massive water slide this weekend for the Monsoon Festival, put on by Prescott Events.

New this year, said organizer Steve Gottlieb, is a band called Sugahbeat that plays from 2 to 5 p.m. as well as four golf carts from Arizona Ranch that will escort people up the hill.

“When the pavement gets hot, they can hop on, get in line,” Gottlieb said. “They just circle.”

Held from noon to 6 p.m. in downtown Prescott Saturday, Aug. 17, the event is for ages 7 and older. Slide times are from noon to 2 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Gottlieb said he really enjoys watching his son slide down and is going to see his daughter get in on the fun now that she’s 7 years old. It’s cool to watch your kids go down something you put together, he said.

photo

David and Arya Cutrer come down the 600+ foot water slide at the Monsoon Festival in downtown Prescott in 2018. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Admission to the event itself is free and admission for the slide is $25 for two hours or $50 for all day and it goes on rain or shine. Gottlieb also said he’s decided to support the local downtown merchants for this event.

“We’re one of the few events that isn’t slamming the street with food trucks,” he said, noting that one guy is being brought in to sell water, lemonade, kettle corn and some other snack food but everyone is encouraged to eat at local restaurants. “Let’s see if Bill can run out of pizza dough again. Come on down and support your local merchants with this one.”

The reason he’s not including food trucks at this event is because he’s right next to those downtown restaurants rather than at Prescott Mile High Middle School, where it’s a bit of a walk from the field to a place to eat, Gottlieb said. Beer, wine and margaritas from Prescott Brewing Company and Hensley also will be available.

For those coming up from Phoenix, as well as locals, the Monsoon Festival is a great way to escape the sun and the humidity of the monsoon, he said.

“You can go hide anywhere you want, but I’ve got cool libations, some of the greatest local restaurants downtown and I got a massive waterslide,” Gottlieb said. “I think it’s fun.”

Water shoes are encouraged due to hot asphalt.

For more information about the Monsoon Festival or for tickets, visit www.prescottevents.net.

