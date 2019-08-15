2019 Preview Capsule: Bagdad Football
Prep Football
2019 Bagdad Football
Conference: 1A
Region: West
2018 Record: 6-3 (4-1 1A West)
2018 Playoffs: Defeated Ray 58-0 in first round of 1A State Championships but lost 36-18 to Superior Jr./Sr. in second round
Coach: Dalton Mills
2019 Players to Watch: Sr. QB Carson Jeans, So. QB/DB Connor Watson, Sr. RB/FS Elias Jauregui, Sr. WR Zaac Vazquez
2019 Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
8/31 Joseph City 10 a.m.
9/6 Superior Jr./Sr. 7 p.m.
9/13 at Williams 7 p.m.
9/20 San Pasqual* 7 p.m.
9/28 at Anthem Prep* 7 p.m.
10/4 at Mohave Accelerated* 7 p.m.
10/11 Salome* 7 p.m.
10/18 at PDSD 4 p.m.
11/8 State: 1st Round TBA
11/15 State: Quarterfinals TBA
11/22 State: Semifinals TBA
11/29 State: Championship TBA
*1A West Region Game
