2019 Preview Capsule: Mayer Football
Prep Football
2019 Mayer Football
Conference: 1A
Region: North
2018 Record: 1-7 (1-3 1A West)
2018 Playoffs: DNQ
Coach: Mike Gutierrez (4th season)
2019 Players to Watch: Sr. QB/WR Garrett Urquides, Jr. QB Ryan Wilhide, Jr. CB Blake Drew, Jr. DE/RB Chris Carrizosa
2019 Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
8/23 at St. David 7 p.m.
8/30 Anthem Prep 7 p.m.
9/6 Bye Week N/A
9/13 Joseph City 7 p.m.
9/20 at Salome 7 p.m.
9/27 Mohave Accelerated 7 p.m.
10/4 Williams 7 p.m.
10/11 at Mogollon 7 p.m.
10/18 at El Capitan* 2 p.m.
11/8 State: 1st Round TBA
11/15 State: Quarterfinals TBA
11/22 State: Semifinals TBA
11/29 State: Championship TBA
/* 1A North Region Game
