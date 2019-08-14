OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 15
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Woods needs good week, good health to make it to East Lake
PGA Tour

Tiger Woods watches his ball after hitting from a sand trap on the 14th hole during the pro-am round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Medinah, Ill. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Tiger Woods watches his ball after hitting from a sand trap on the 14th hole during the pro-am round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Medinah, Ill. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 14, 2019 10:13 p.m.

MEDINAH, Ill. — The course is familiar to Tiger Woods. The circumstances are not.

Medinah is where Woods buried that 8-foot par putt on the 17th hole in 1999 to win the PGA Championship for the first time by holding off teenage Sergio Garcia. He returned to Medinah in 2006 and won the PGA Championship again, this time making history as the only player to win multiple majors in consecutive years.

“I’ve had some good memories,” Woods said.

What he needs now is good health and a good week at the BMW Championship. Otherwise, one of his best memories from last year will remain just that.

Woods withdrew last week after one round of the FedEx Cup playoffs opener, citing a mild strain of the oblique. That dropped him from No. 28 to No. 38 in the FedEx Cup because points are quadruple during the postseason.

The PGA Tour projects that he needs to finish at least 11th — he has only one top 10 since winning the Masters — to have any chance of being among the top 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship for the FedEx Cup finale and a shot at the $15 million bonus.

Woods is the defending champion at East Lake, capping off his comeback from four back surgeries with a vintage performance at the Tour Championship.

“I’m trying to win this tournament just like anybody else in this field, and trying to get to East Lake and trying to get to a place where a lot of things changed for me last year,” Woods said after his pro-am. “And hopefully, I can make that happen.”

That it even might happen is a mild surprise.

Woods says he didn’t feel right last week at Liberty National, and it showed in a pro-am round when he didn’t hit full shots on the back nine, only chipping and putting. When he withdrew after a 75 in the first round with the oblique injury, it seemed as though that might be the end of his season.

But he showed up Tuesday at Medinah, only to start this week in the same way as last week.

“Took the back nine off, chipped and putted quite a bit,” Woods said. He then added that his body “definitely doesn’t feel like it did on Friday, that’s for sure.”

“It was nice to take those days off,” he said, referring to the three-day weekend from withdrawing. “I had to just let it calm down and get a bunch of treatment on it, and it feels so much better.”

Woods attributed the injury to slight changes in his swing to alleviate pressure off a fused lower back.

“As I’ve said before, the forces have got to go somewhere, and unfortunately when I make any kind of tweaks and changes to my swing, it’s like a new body part is aching,” he said. “Unfortunately, I can’t play around the back like I used to. And unfortunately, things flare up.”

So many others are in better position, minus the history at Medinah.

Brooks Koepka remains atop the FedEx Cup standings, even with another pedestrian week in the playoffs. Koepka tied for 30th at Liberty National. The world’s No. 1 player has only two top 10s in 16 appearances in these postseason events.

He described it as frustrating, though nothing four major championships won’t soothe.

“I’ve been so burned out,” Koepka said. “I’ve done a better job of being in shape and focusing a little bit more, focusing a little bit harder and trying to gear the schedule for around this. The way the schedule worked out this year, the last four months, just really haven’t had too many weeks off.”

Most of the focus is on the 30 players who advance to East Lake. There is no cut in the 69-man field, which should help (Kevin Na withdrew because his wife is expecting to give birth). Andrew Putnam is holding down the 30th spot by four points over Ryan Palmer, but anyone can advance. Patrick Reed was 50th starting the playoffs, and his victory at Liberty National moved him to No. 2.

Among those with plenty of work to do are Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter, who has never been to the Tour Championship since the FedEx Cup playoffs began in 2007. He still recalls — vividly — the time 10 years ago when he finished two-hundredths of a point behind 30th place.

“I was sitting on the plane, tied 30ths, delighted to go to East Lake, and then being told the plane is going somewhere else,” Poulter said. “So great, yeah, I remember it. It’s only been 10 years.”

Poulter has the strongest memories of Medinah this side of Woods from having led Europe to the greatest Ryder Cup comeback by a visiting team in 2012. Poulter birdied the last five holes to win a fourballs match Saturday evening that salvaged European hopes, and he went 4-0 for the week.

So does Rory McIlroy, at No. 3 in the FedEx Cup. Not only did he meet his wife during the Ryder Cup at Medinah, he forgot what time zone he was in and needed a police escort to the course to avoid missing his tee time.

That squad car was later put up for auction. Poulter bought it for $7,000.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Woods proud to be back at East Lake for FedEx Cup finale
Merritt ties course record for lead at Northern Trust
Woods rested, back not entirely ready for FedEx Cup playoffs
On The Fringe: The cups overflow in September
PGA Tour season to end before football next year

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
14
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
14
High Noon Toastmasters
THU
15
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
15
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
15
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries