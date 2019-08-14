Wine tasting event at Sharlot Hall Museum, Aug. 17

The 7th annual Sharlot's Wine Fest will be held at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St. in Prescott from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Enjoy various distinguished wines, craft brews, distilled spirits, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and elegant tastings from leading local restaurateurs.

Single tickets are $65, multiple tickets are $60 per person (i.e., $120 per pair).

For more information and to purchase tickets visit sharlothallmuseum.org.

