Williams: Sometimes a servant

Some years ago, I met a fellow by the name of Bill McMahan. He’s the guy who tortured me with physical therapy exercises as I recovered from shoulder and hip replacement surgeries. I hasten to add that due to his diligence and knowledge, as well as the skill of the surgeon, both replacement procedures were totally successful.

Bill not only applies his trade locally, but travels abroad annually with a medical team donating joint replacements and physical therapy. For each of the last 10 years, he was part of a team providing surgical and physical therapy services in Antigua, Guatemala. More recently, he and his team have worked in Medellin, Columbia. His group will return there later this year.

Bill’s medical colleagues work as a nonprofit entity under the name of Operation Walk International. The 15-member team consists of orthopedic surgeons Bertrand Kaper of Prescott and Scottsdale, Jim Patterson of Lima, Ohio, anesthesiologists, internists, physical therapists, and support staff.

I asked Bill about the emotions he feels as he and his team treat international patients. In answer, he refers to a John Wooden quote, “You can’t live a perfect day until you do something for someone who will never be able to repay you.”

If that quote doesn’t very capably explain why Bill and his team volunteer their services, he remembers a follow-up consultation with a lady patient in Columbia. As he, Dr. Kaper, a translator and the lady stood in conversation, she, with appreciative tears streaming down her face, looked up at Dr. Kaper and said she felt she was looking into the eyes of God with angels surrounding him. Bill said that’s a rich payback for the teams’ efforts to heal individuals badly in need of healing.



Bill explains that the annual program is usually eight days long. Once in country, the surgeons first assess the potential patients who have been preliminarily vetted by local physicians. The team then examine patients treated the previous year. Early the next morning the surgeries begin. Typically, around 32 replacement procedures are completed within the three surgical days.



As patients regain consciousness, Bill and his fellow physical therapist begin the patients on their road to recovery.

Bills says his first international volunteer trip some 12 years ago awakened powerful emotions within him. Bill felt confirmation that “we should all be servants at times during our lives.” Bill goes on to explain that there’s nothing more life affirming than “…developing a skill, honing it, then giving it away while crediting a higher power.”



So, how do Bill and his team fund their medical philanthropy? It’s all a matter of private donations, since no assistance is received or solicited from federal or local governments. Smith-Nephew, a multinational medical equipment manufacturing company, provides all needed supplies at no cost to the team. Typical supplies for 32 joint-replacement procedures would cost around $200,000. Destination countries also often help with local hotel, transportation and translating services.

Even with donations, Bill says travel expenses aren’t covered and must be paid for by the individual team members. Taking two weeks off work also takes a financial toll, but he says the intrinsic reimbursement of helping others far exceeds the dollar expense.



As a child, Bill wanted to be a high school science teacher. He thanks God and his older physical therapist sister who suggested that he become a physical therapist, himself. That was 35 years ago.

We should all measure the value of our individual contributions to society. Those who “give away” their medical expertise where needed stand on a very high pedestal.



To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.