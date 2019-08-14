WATCH: 50 old TVs mysteriously appear on neighborhood’s porches
RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia say more than 50 television sets have been mysteriously placed on front porches in a neighborhood outside Richmond.
Henrico County police Lt. Matt Pecka said residents found older model televisions outside their front doors Sunday morning. He told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that video from one doorbell camera showed a person wearing TV-shaped headgear while dropping off a TV set.
Police believe that more than one person is responsible. A similar incident occurred in a nearby neighborhood last year.
It’s unclear if the incident is a crime. Pecka said that dropping off the televisions on front porches is “at most” illegal dumping.
Most of the TVs will be recycled. But a couple residents indicated they would keep their televisions for now.
